The Samuel Everett School of Innovation boys tennis team knocked off Pigeon Forge, 5-4, for its first ever district victory on Tuesday at Pigeon Forge.
Nate Clemmer, Colton Wall and Alex Walker each won their singles matches while the teams of Clemmer and Wall and Walker and Lane Perry picked up doubles victories to secure the win.
The Lady Bulldogs suffered a 3-6 defeat but Hannah White and Hannah Parker each picked up singles wins and teamed up to win their first doubles win in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.