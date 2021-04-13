The Samuel Everett School of Innovation won its first tennis match of its inaugural season Monday with the boys defeating Concord Christian, 6-3, and the girls winning, 5-2.
Freshman Lane Perry won his singles match to secure the first school victory on the boys side while fellow freshman Hannah Parker won her singles match for the first girls win.
SESI's Nate Clemmer and Colton Wall won their doubles and singles matches. Alex Walker teamed with Matt Clemmer to win a doubles match while Walker won his singles match.
Abigail Franklin and Kaylee Moore teamed up to win their second doubles match of the season and also went on to take the first singles matches of their careers.
