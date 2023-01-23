What the Samuel Everett School of Innovation wrestling team accomplished Monday was the product of a quick turnaround.
When the Bulldogs started their program last year, they had a small roster and lacked the depth to truly compete against other teams. Just one year later, though, the fruits of fast change are evident.
Samuel Everett defeated Alcoa, 54-27, on Monday in the District 6-A wrestling championship, winning nine of 13 matches inside Paul W. Gilley Gymnasium at Eagleton College & Career Academy.
“Last year, we won one dual meet all year,” Samuel Everett coach Joey Evans told The Daily Times. “We had six kids, and so we just weren’t equipped to win duals when there’s 14 weight classes. The kids I had last year, they bought into this, and we knew we had some kids that would be freshmen this year that were going to come along and help us be able to compete in these dual environments.
“They were the young guys (who) came in, they’ve bought into this, and I just couldn’t be more proud of this moment right now to come from one dual meet victory all last year.”
One of Monday’s top matches was the second-to-last, as Wyatt Payne won a long-lasting match for Samuel Everett (30-9) over Ryan Stephens for Alcoa (26-5) in the 160 weight class.
“Wyatt, he’s like Jekyll and Hyde,” Evans said. “You never know what you’re going to get with him. He came out tonight and he fought for us. Sometimes, when he’s ready to fight, we’ve got to tone him back a little bit.”
Another hard-fought match featured Alcoa’s Owen McCall besting Samuel Everett’s Joseph Jones in the 132 class, with McCall finally outlasting his opponent to take the win.
The loss did little to change the way Evans views Jones, one of the catalysts for change at Samuel Everett.
“Super proud, even though he lost his match, of Joseph Jones,” Evans said. “He’s a leader of this team. He wrestled one of their best kids. He’s one of our best kids. That was kind of the premier match of the night. It was a good one because it’s a match that’s going to happen two or three more times this year.
“We’re going to have individual regions, we’re going to have individual sectionals. Hopefully, both those kids make it to the state tournament. I’m really proud of him as well.”
Three of Samuel Everett’s wins came via forfeit.
“If we had been able to win the toss at the beginning of the match, we would’ve got some better matchups, some matchups that would’ve been more favorable,” Alcoa coach Brian Gossett said. “Once we lost the toss, then we were kind of chasing behind some of their good kids. Last two years, we’ve won three dual meets.
“Our numbers have been super low, and this group of kids has come out this year and really worked and put us in a position to wrestle for a district championship.”
Alcoa will host the Region 3-A wrestling championships at 6 p.m. today, with the Tornadoes facing Pigeon Forge and Samuel Everett battling Seymour.
The winners of each of those matchups will then wrestle each other to determine the region’s champion and runner-up.
“There are no moral victories, right? But for these guys to get in and work and be part of the team and help us get it built back up, it means a lot to me,” Gossett said. “I just really appreciate their work, and give a lot of credit to (Samuel) Everett. They’re building something strong over here. They’ve got a lot of good kids and I’m sure they’ll have some more kids coming.
“Just give them a lot of credit. Their kids wrestled tough and they had a little plan and they were able to execute it pretty well. Sometimes you’re not always the winner and, you know, it stings a little bit, but it’s all right.”
