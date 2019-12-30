KNOXVILLE — The plan for Santiago Vescovi has gone from him joining Tennessee and redshirting to the 3-star prospect out of Uruguay becoming a necessity for a dwindling backcourt and a struggling offense in the span of 10 days.
Vescovi participated in his first practice Monday, two days after arriving in Knoxville. He was on the bench for UT’s 68-48 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, and the hope is he can bolster the Vols’ diminishing depth at guard following redshirt senior Lamonte Turner’s decision to have season-ending shoulder surgery.
“I don’t think there is any question (Vescovi) will help us,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He is competitive. He has been around. He has played some high-level teams, obviously, internationally. I don’t know if there’s any one thing I would tell you he has to do. I just think it is him getting a feel for what we are doing.”
Vescovi can be ruled eligible by the NCAA as early as Thursday, but he also has to be cleared by the SEC, putting his status for Saturday's SEC opener against LSU (TV: ESPNU, noon) up in the air.
He played for the NBA Global Academy in Australia before committing to UT on Nov. 22. The 3-star prospect became a “high major option when he made his way to NBA Academy Latin America last year and then had a strong showing at Basketball Without Borders,” according to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels.
“Naturally he’s a point guard,” Barnes said. “When you look at him, I’ve watched him on tape, the guys that have seen him play will tell you that’s what he does. He’s able to run a team. Now has he done it at this level? No, but that’s why we brought him here because we think he’s capable of doing that.”
The best-case scenario would be Vescovi stepping into a role where he could pilot the offense alongside freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James. James ran the point in the Vols’ first game without Turner on Saturday, but he was often tentative — a trait that cripples UT’s offense.
The former 5-star prospect scored four points on 1 of 6 shooting with five assists and three turnovers against Wisconsin, playing a part in UT’s second-lowest scoring output of Barnes’ tenure and its worst home loss since it suffered a 23-point defeat to Ole Miss on March 5, 2016.
James is averaging 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 36.3% from the floor this season.
“He has to be more aggressive,” Barnes said. “He’s going to have to play harder on offense. He’s going to have to continue to work hard on his defense, to stay in front of the ball. I think conditioning is still a big part for him. I don’t think he’s in the kind of shape he needs to be in to play the kind of minutes he wants to play.
“Offensively, he has to totally change his mindset in terms of playing to the rim more. When he’s open, he has to take shots.”
Tennessee’s backcourt is littered with question marks, most of which Vescovi won’t be able to answer, but he provides another body and some hope that a menial offense can turn things around.
“We’re going to put him out there and see,” Barnes said. “He’s no different than anybody else that comes in. It’s based on how he quickly he absorbs things.”
