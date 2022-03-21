KNOXVILLE — Sara Puckett’s 3-point shot soared through the air and swished through the net, and the Tennessee faithful erupted in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols freshman had left the court earlier in the quarter after taking a hard fall, and she didn’t just return to the game; she changed it.
Puckett’s 3-pointer gave No. 4-seed Tennessee a 67-66 lead over No. 12-seed Belmont in the NCAA Tournament’s second round, and after giving up their large lead earlier in the game, the Lady Vols wouldn’t waver this time, ultimately downing the Bruins, 70-67.
With the win, Tennessee (25-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. It will play Louisville on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, with tip-off time yet to be announced.
“I am super excited to be playing more basketball with this team,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “... We knew (Belmont was) going to fight for 40 minutes. I’ll tell you what, what a great game to watch, I’m sure. I’m just so happy, so happy for this group and really proud of them.”
Puckett’s 3-pointer was the major moment in a major game for the Lady Vols, who staved off an upset-minded in-state Belmont team to advance the farthest they’ve gotten in the postseason under Harper.
Belmont battled back from a double-digit deficit, showing the same tenacity it used to upset No. 5-seed Oregon on Saturday and make it to the second round. Guard Destinee Wells, who finished with 22 points, paced the Bruins during their comeback, making key shots and forcing Tennessee to transition from cruise control to damage control.
When Puckett nailed the 3-pointer not long after her status to even return to the game was in question, though the players on the court may not have known it, all of Belmont’s efforts to beat the Lady Vols were nullified.
“I was open and the ball was coming at me. I knew I was going to knock down the shot,” Puckett said. “I knew everybody on the bench and everybody on the court had every ounce of confidence in me. They always tell me that. So as soon as I got it, I knew what I was going to do with it.”
Puckett has fielded a strong freshman season at Tennessee, carving out a role as an efficient 3-point shooter, a tough force inside and a young player not afraid to lead the way at times for a Lady Vols program looking to get back to the type of success previous iterations were known for.
Her accomplishments come as no surprise to Harper, who has seen the freshman, as well as her classmates, put in the work needed to excel and help their team extend postseason runs.
“I was thinking about this earlier today,” Harper said. “When we have an optional shootaround, Sara’s there. When we have extra shots getting up, Sara’s shooting them. Don’t get me wrong, she’s not the only one, but I was thinking this morning how much time our freshmen have put in extra.
“She may not be the top of the list, but no one’s higher than her, I’ll say that. It just pays off. Eventually it pays off, and it paid off in a big way today.”
That payoff is a trip to the region semifinals and a chance to make Puckett’s freshman season even sweeter.
“It’s just really surreal because as a freshman, you come in, you’re just giving your all,” Puckett said. “You’re just going out there and doing whatever the team needs you to do. So to be able to see all the work that we’ve all put in and it just come to fruition, it’s absolutely amazing. I am extremely grateful to be a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.