KNOXVILLE — Sarah Fekete Bailey was leaning towards Tennessee Tech.
A senior softball standout at Maryville High School in 2002, Fekete Bailey was drawing heavy interest from one of the state’s premier college softball programs.
That same year, the married co-head coaching duo of Ralph and Karen Weekly had taken over the Tennessee program, which at that time was still in its infancy, having started up six years prior in 1996.
Without having yet planted deep recruiting roots in the state, a local travel ball coach reached out to them, setting the wheels in motion for the Lady Vols to become one of the top programs in the SEC.
He told them about a player, then known as Sarah Fekete, who was starring for the Lady Rebels just 16 miles down the road.
Fekete Bailey already had a connection with the Lady Vols, having grown up attending basketball games and participating in softball camps under then-head coach Jim Beitia in the mid- and late-1990s.
That connection played in the Weekly’s favor. They’re glad it did.
“When we got the job, there was a gentleman locally that coached travel ball,” Weekly said. “He reached out to us and said, ‘hey, there is a great athlete right here in your backyard.’ Back then you didn’t recruit real early, so she was already a senior. She was thinking about going to Tennessee Tech, which was a powerhouse in-state back then. We just reached out and talked to her and we were still trying to get the lay of the land ourselves here at Tennessee.
“The good thing for us was Sarah bled orange. She just jumped at the opportunity to be a part of Lady Vols softball.”
And so began an illustrious career, highlighted by one record-setting performance after another. In 280 games played at Tennessee from 2002-06, Fekete Bailey recorded 296 hits, 189 runs and 85 stolen bases. Her career batting average of .398 still ranks third in program history and her .456 on-base percentage sits as the eighth-highest all-time among Lady Vols.
In her four-year stay as a player, Tennessee put itself on the map, reaching the Women’s College World Series for the first time ever in 2005 and then again in 2006. Her 110 total hits were an SEC single-season best during that 2006 campaign.
“I learned quickly how competitive Sarah was,” Weekly said. “You don’t become as proficient as she was without an incredible work ethic and she worked so many hours, not just to make sure she could be good at it but to be great and to go from a walk-on right-handed hitter to a two time All-American and leading the nation in hitting by her senior year.”
Fekete Bailey, who has led the Alcoa softball program for the past four seasons, left an undeniable mark on a school that reveres its female sports heroes. On Saturday, she became one of them.
Prior to No. 15 Tennessee’s series opener against Texas A&M at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Fekete Bailey’s No. 3 jersey was retired, fastened to a light pole overlooking the turf that she earned the rare honor on.
She joins former teammate and pitcher Monica Abbott as the only other player to have their jerseys retired.
“Today’s a really special day for me and my family,” Fekete Bailey said. “To have my jersey retired and hanging up there next to Monica Abbott is one of the most amazing accomplishments. I’ve had a lot of texts from teammates that I played with and we’re all moms now and grown up and have jobs.
“I think that one of the biggest compliments I’ve gotten is that ‘I’m proud to be your teammate.’ That means a lot.”
Fekete Bailey, who also serves as an assistant principle at Alcoa High School, was at a Tornadoes sectional basketball game in early March when a familiar name popped up on her phone. It was Ralph and Karen Weekly.
“I got a FaceTime call from Ralph and Karen and they asked, ‘Hey, can you talk?,” Fekete Bailey recalled. “I was like, wow, it’s really loud in here, so I stepped outside and they broke the news (about my jersey being retired). I had to go back in (to the game) and try to be professional, which was kind of hard because it was a really cool experience.”
Before going on to the field for the ceremony, Fekete Bailey posed for pictures with her entourage, which included her husband, children, parents, current and past colleagues from Alcoa High School as well as her daughter’s travel ball softball team.
Taking it all in, she reflected on the memories she’s made inside the Lady Vols’ home ballpark that led up to that moment.
“I grew up here,” Fekete Bailey said. “To be able to come out here and share in this is awesome. ... The softball program wasn’t even started when we were coming to Lady Vols’ basketball games. When they started softball camps with coach Beitia, I was at their first camp. To be able to kind of see it come full circle today, to be able to share that and reminisce is really cool.”
