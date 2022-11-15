GREENBACK — Savannah Darnell didn’t need to prove anything to her coach, but she played like she did.
After an impressive preseason, the sophomore carried momentum into William Blount’s season opener Tuesday, draining four 3-pointers and tallying 28 points as the Lady Govs downed Greenback, 60-18.
For Darnell, it was simply a continuation of what she’s done each day in practice.
“Through the course of practice and workouts and stuff, (Darnell) has turned into, up to this point, a pretty reliable shooter,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “We do a drill called two-minute shooting where you have a certain amount of time to hit so many shots and make it all the way around the perimeter, and she’s been the only kid that’s been able to do it.”
Darnell’s not the only Lady Gov who has put in work this offseason, either. William Blount (1-0) spent plenty of time perfecting its shooting, and it showed Tuesday, as it outscored Greenback (0-1), 30-9, across the first two quarters.
The Lady Govs knocked down six 3-pointers total, and they scored the same number of points in the second half as in the first. Chloe Russell followed Darnell with nine points, while Taylor Rule dropped six.
“We’ve spent a lot of time shooting this fall,” Kallenberg said. “How that’s going to translate, I don’t know. Maybe tonight was an anomaly or maybe tonight was a sign of things to come. I don’t know, but I know we have spent a lot of time doing it, so it was good to kind of see some of that pay off a little bit.”
William Blount’s press defense also caused havoc for Greenback, as the Lady Cherokees turned the ball over 29 times. Greenback coach Angie Lucier said her team didn’t handle the physicality of the game as it should have, with its inexperienced rotation facing off against the press.
“Obviously, we cannot turn the ball over that many times and be in any sort of ballgame and have any hope to win a ballgame,” Lucier said.
Senior Keri Alexander led Greenback with seven points, followed by junior Shay McDonnell with five.
“We’ve been trying to work in practice and push each other in practice,” Lucier said. “Obviously, we’re not pushing each other hard enough because we looked like we had never seen a press right there.”
Despite his team’s success Tuesday, and the press they used to disrupt Greenback’s offense, there’s still a lot more Kallenberg wants to see before the Lady Govs kick off their tough district slate.
“Honestly, I was not pleased with us defensively tonight,” Kallenberg said. “Not necessarily with the press, but just when we were in man, we had a lot of kids chasing, a lot of kids out of position. Even though the score wasn’t indicative (of it), I felt like Greenback did a really good job in getting downhill on us and getting paint touches.
“It’s something that, as the year goes on, especially in our district, we’ve got to shore up.”
William Blount 73, Greenback 52: To control Tuesday’s game, William Blount knew it needed to start by controlling tempo.
The Governors came into their season opener at Greenback with that plan, hoping to make the Cherokees uncomfortable with the speed of the game. The strategy worked.
Led by Bryson Stewart’s 28 points, William Blount took control and didn’t falter, downing Greenback, 73-52, on Lori Thompson Blankenship Court.
“That was by far the game plan,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “We knew we had to get into their depth a little bit because they’ve got two or three guys that can really play. So we felt like if we could get into the depth, we would have an advantage, and that’s why we played so many guys early, save our legs.
“Our defensive pressure was getting to them, causing some fits, and we got a lot of layups because of it.”
The success for William Blount (1-0) in controlling the game came down to individual successes at doing so. Different Governors, including Braden Mayfield, who tallied 19 points, played their roles nearly as well as possible.
Mayfield and Stewart scored 18 points combined in the first half as William Blount took a 31-21 lead by halftime.
“I felt like Braden Mayfield played an outstanding game, controlling the game offensively, defensively,” Windle said. “He was a force to be reckoned with today. I thought Bryson Stewart, his offensive performance today was phenomenal. Both of those guys stepped up and really did extremely well, and all guys (did).
“Overall great team win. Greenback is much improved. They’ll be a good team in their league.”
William Blount’s tempo control wore Greenback (0-1) down all game, forcing it into less-than-ideal situations. The third quarter was the Cherokees’ best, as they put together a run and scored 17 points, but the Govs didn’t let it last.
“We let them kind of speed us up, play more physical, push our offense out, speed us up,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher said. “Missed a lot of open shots because of that. We weren’t set, we weren’t sitting when we got the ball.”
Garrett Giles led the Cherokees with 11 points, followed by Grant Shockley with nine.
“I was proud of the way we competed,” Belcher said. “Come out of halftime, especially, I challenged them to be tougher, and I think they were for a few minutes there in the second half. I think Windle called a timeout when we made a little run, and then he challenges his boys, and they step back up.
“So it was a good back and forth battle for a while, and I think we just ran out of steam.”
William Blount played despite not being at full strength, as eight players were unavailable stemming from ejections during last season’s Region 2-4A semifinal against Farragut.
“I was very worried because I knew how good Greenback was going to be,” Windle said, “and how good Garrett Giles is, how good Conner Morton is, how good of a coach Coach Belcher is. So of course I was worried, but our guys stepped up.”
