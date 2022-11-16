Derek Hunt was so surprised to learn that Science Hill running back Tyler Moon was not a Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist that he texted Science Hill coach Stacy Carter on Tuesday to ask if Moon even got nominated.
Moon is one of the most dynamic players in the state, and over the past few weeks he has proved why, amassing a combined 662 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in wins against Dobyns-Bennett, Bradley Central and Farragut, the first of which won the Region 1-6A championship and the latter two propelled the Hilltoppers to a Class 6A quarterfinal matchup with Maryville at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“The last thing you want to do is get into a back-and-forth game with them because they feel comfortable in that,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “That’s what they’ve played the last few weeks. They’ve beaten three really good 6A playoff teams the past three weeks, and they’ve done it with the legs of Tyler Moon.
“They really feel pretty good about themselves right now, and its obvious that they’ve found something that is going to be a tall order for us to stop.”
Moon rushed for 302 yards and six touchdowns — the fifth of which broke the Science Hill record for touchdowns in a single season — in a victory over Farragut last week.
He has rushed for 1,202 yards and 23 touchdowns on 113 carries while also catching five more scores and returning two kickoffs to the house.
“His speed is what makes him so good,” Hunt said. “He’s shifty, but you can tell from watching tape on him that he’s a very smart kid. He doesn’t do anything on accident. He can do everything, and that’s what makes him so scary.”
Maryville (9-3) allowed Moon to rush for 115 yards — 64 of which came on a third-quarter touchdown run — during its regular-season meeting with Science Hill (8-4) on Sept. 23.
However, Moon only touched the ball 13 times, a product of the Rebels jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead that forced Moon out of the game script.
That may be easier said than done this time around.
“The only way you can keep the ball out of his hands is to play offense,” Hunt said. “I think coach Carter deserves a lot of credit because they’ve changed what they’ve done with him schematically on offense the past four, five games, and it has definitely paid dividends for them because they’re playing as good as we’ve seen.”
There has not been a mention of Science Hill in recent weeks that does not include Moon, but Maryville understands that a trip to the Class 6A semifinals will entail more than just shutting down one player.
“It’s been a collective effort (from Science Hill the last three weeks), and I think that’s what has been missed,” Hunt said. “You read about their games, all you hear about is Tyler Moon, but when you watch the tape, what makes Tyler Moon more effective is they can do more than just hand it to him. They line him up in different spots, the quarterback is making more plays with his feet, and because of the way they’re running the ball, they have more guys open in the pass game.
“They’re not just one-dimensional even though they want to run the ball. They can do different things, and they can give it to different people and be successful. That’s what makes them scary. If it was just Tyler, they probably wouldn’t be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.