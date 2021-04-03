Maryville College rallied as a pitching duel turned into a scoring battle in the final two frames saturday but visiting Brevard took the 3-2 decision and a 2-1 win in the USA South Series at Scotland Yard on the MC campus. Peyton Milam and Kendall Catlett gave the Scots ninth-inning ribbies but it wasn't enough to back a superb start from Chris Arbuthnot (L, 1-2), who worked eight innings, striking out seven against three walks in a two-hit outing that was scoreless until the eighth. Brevard's Trenten Anderson worked eight scoreless innings before running into trouble in the ninth, allowing Ian Campbell and Nelson Smith to reach before retiring in favor of Huntley Hacker, who faced four Scots to pick up the save.
MC won the day's opener 4-0 to even the series at a game apiece with three sac flies backing a complete-game from Damian Lusby (W, 3-2). Campbell recorded an RBI in the fifth and seventh for the Scots after Luke Mclemore and Kolton Hicks gave MC a 2-0 lead with a pair of second-inning sacrifices. Lusby faced four over the minimum of 27 giving up three hits and a walk while striking out seven as 76 of his 114 pitches went down as strikes.
The Scots travel to Emory & Henry on Tuesday before returning to conference play with a three-game swing at Piedmont.
