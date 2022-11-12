Maryville College found itself on the brink of victory in three of its biggest games of the season against Berry, Shenandoah and then-No. 24 Huntington only to fall short.
Belhaven, which received the fourth-most votes outside the Top 25 in the American Football Coaches Association’s Division III poll this week, provided the Scots one final opportunity to secure a statement victory, and they finally broke through.
Freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins hit senior wide receiver Corey Russell for a 20-yard touchdown with four minutes, 21 seconds remaining to lift Maryville College to a 25-22 victory Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi.
The score capped a 9-play, 56-yard drive in which Rollins went 5-of-6 passing for 72 yards.
It was one of three touchdown passes for Rollins, who completed 27 of his 41 passes for 373 yards. Freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels was Rollins’ favorite target, hauling in 11 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. Russell snagged five balls for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Rollins threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another — a 9-yard scamper with one minute, 34 seconds remaining in the first half — to peg Maryville College (5-5, 5-2 USA South) to a 19-14 halftime lead.
Both teams combined for a meager 73 yards in the third quarter, but Belhaven (8-2, 6-2) ended the offensive cold streak with an 8-play, 82-yard drive that was finished with a 9-yard touchdown run by Kolbe Blunt. The ensuing 2-point attempt was successful to give the Blazers a 22-19 lead with 8:50 left to play.
The Scots wasted little time issuing a response, and then managed to get the defensive stop that eluded them in their other upset bids. Belhaven drove to the Maryville College 30-yard line, but two straight incompletions and a holding penalty forced a third-and-20.
Maryville College senior linebacker Tyler Bost sacked Belhaven quarterback Tim Johnson to set up a decisive fourth down, where Bost once again dragged down Johnson.
The victory gives the Scots one more win than it had a year ago in Bex Fox’s first full season at the helm. It also marks the first time MC has finished .500 or better since 2018.
