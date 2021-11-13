The realization that he had played his final game for Maryville College had not hit Bo Hering in the minutes following a 49-14 victory over Greensboro on Saturday, but he knew it would not be long before it did.
“The past four years have meant so much to me,” Hering told The Daily Times. “It’s beautiful how much of a family this is, even in the seasons where we lose. Coach (Ben) Fox makes it to where I still love coming to practice every day.
“There is no letdown. Nobody is disappointed. This group of guys is hard to upset around. It’s just been fun.”
Hering was the most impactful senior celebrated on Honaker Field before the Scots’ season finale.
The Navarre, Florida native made 31 tackles as a freshman before earning a starting role as a sophomore and enjoying a breakout campaign. He tallied 40 total tackles (5.5 for loss, including two sacks), one interception and one fumble recovery en route to the first of three All-Conference selections.
“I’ve always been the quiet guy, but I found a voice here,” Hering said. “I found a way to lead here. I had a lot of guys who looked up to me even when I was a sophomore because of the impact I had on the defense, so I had to do something with that.
“I’ve carried that throughout the rest of my career and been relentless with it.”
Hering had a career-high 52 tackles and three interceptions in 2019 and registered 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three more picks during the shortened 2021 spring season. He capped his career with 48 tackles, including a career-high 7.5 for loss, and a forced fumble this season.
Hering was the cornerstone of a defense that has been dominant for the majority of his career, but his legacy is much more than seemingly being everywhere the ball is.
“I think for all the seniors, and Bo in particular, they all had a lot of personalities and leadership ability,” Hering said. “I told them in my very first meeting with them that they didn’t choose me, but I chose them. They were true believers who never wavered. They could have splintered, but they kept our team together, kept competing, kept believing and kept preparing and practicing hard every day.
“That makes them foundation layers for the program for what I hope becomes the program we want this to be.”
Hering, along with fellow senior linebackers Colby Manis and Caden Harbin, make way for a young group of linebackers that will attempt to uphold the standard laid before them.
“Anytime you see really strong play demonstrated in front of you, you see how hard you have to work in practice, you see what the standard is, you see how hard you have to study film — all those things,” Fox said. “We’ve got some talented young linebackers that I’m excited to see what they look like eight months from now after developing.”
“We have a lot of young guys, but they see the path,” Hering added. “I have a really good feeling about them taking over next year.”
