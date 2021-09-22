Maryville College volleyball coach Kandis Schram kept the message to her team brief between the fourth and fifth set Wednesday night.
The Scots failed to take the match after a lackluster performance in the fourth as Covenant College forced a winner-take-all fifth set.
In the huddle, Schram reminded them of the mantra they adopted before the season began and it got through to them.
Maryville ran away with it to beat Covenant, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14, 15-8 inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
“(I told them) just to leave it on the court and to believe in themselves,” Schram told The Daily Times. “Those were the two things. I always ask them to be bold and brave. That’s part of our team (mantra). I said you’ve got to be bold and be brave and put it on the line and show me. They did.”
The Scots (5-7) put themselves on the line several times throughout the match, having to fight back from a 0-1 deficit to even it up in the second set and then again after losing the fourth set handedly.
The win was MC’s fourth in its last five matches after beginning the season 1-6.
“We have just been so sporadic, even tonight,” Schram said. “So what the message has been repeatedly has been to just focus on the five to six points at a time and just try to not go too far ahead of ourselves. It’s nice to get in the win column. We were playing really, really good ball (early in the season), we just couldn’t finish.
“So, tonight was a moral victory because we were able to finish. Getting spanked in the fourth (set), I was worried we wouldn’t be able to, but we did.”
In the opening set, the Scots appeared to be playing at the consistent level that Schram had been looking for, leading 20-16 late and in position to go up 1-0, but mistakes allowed Covenant (5-6) to climb back into it and outscore MC 9-1 down the stretch to win 25-21.
The Scots found themselves in a similar position in the second set, leading late as Covenant fought back to pull within a point at 19-18.
A Natalie Watts kill pushed the MC lead to 20-18 and Brooklyn Wallet later provided more cushion with a kill before going on to even the match at 1-1.
The third set was controlled by the Scots as they posted 14 kills to Covenant’s 11 en route to a 25-20 win.
Covenant answered back in the fourth to prevent MC taking it in four sets with its own dominating effort in a 25-14 decision.
“(Schram) just kind of said to lay it all out there,” senior Isabella Samson said. “Covenant is one of our biggest rivals and we all wanted it so bad and she just said to play our game, get a quick start and I feel like we did.”
That quick start saw the Scots jump out to a 4-1 lead, but Covenant closed the gap to tie it at 4-4 and hang around before Samson ignited the MC bench with a kill to take an 8-7 lead that it never looked back from to win the match, 15-8.
Samson finished the night with a team-high 16 kills with Landry Frisch tallying 14 and Bailey Reese totaling nine in the win.
“I mean, it’s a team effort,” Samson said. “They give me great serves and sets. Everyone just works their tail off and I just get the credit because I’m the one that puts the ball down. I was just seeing the court pretty well and trying to work my shots.”
According to Schram, Samson’s emotion on the floor, along with her senior leadership, is part of what helped the Scots when they were on the ropes.
“Isabella plays with a lot of fire,” Schram said. “Early on, I was worried that it would get a little out of control in reigning her back in. I mean, she’s just a special player. So knowing that she came up big there and being able to contain that emotion was super important for us.”
