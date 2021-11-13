Maryville College’s season finale could not have started any worse.
Senior quarterback Nelson Smith dropped back to pass and was drilled, forcing the ball to pop into the air and into the hands of Greensboro defensive end Austin Longworth, who returned the interception to the Scots’ 1-yard line.
The Maryville College defense held its ground, forcing a four-and-out on the goal line that was followed by a 99-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cody Estep.
Similar situations repeated themselves throughout the first half as five Maryville College turnovers before the intermission did little to deter a 49-14 rout over Greensboro on Saturday at Honaker Field.
“We’ve had a relentless defense since I’ve been here,” Maryville College senior linebacker Bo Hering told The Daily Times. “No matter what, we’ll fight. It doesn’t matter if you put us on the half-inch line, we’re going to do everything we can to keep them out (of the end zone), and we did that today.”
Maryville College (4-6, 4-4, USA South) had its worst defensive performance in a decade a week ago, surrendering 52 points and 570 yards against USA South champion Huntingdon, but it responded with its best performance of the season.
The Scots limited the Pride (0-10, 0-8) to 209 total yards, intercepted three David Loughry II passes and forced three turnovers on downs. Four of those defensive stops came after Maryville College giveaways, and the Scots found pay dirt after three of them en route to a 35-7 halftime lead.
Sophomore defensive back Anthony Green broke up a pass on fourth-and-15 after freshman running back Cam Malone fumbled on the Scots’ third offensive possession. Senior safety Hadyn Tanner got Maryville College the ball back in the second quarter with an interception two plays after senior quarterback Trevor Thomas fumbled on a scramble, and then Colby Manis answered a Da’Shaun Wallace interception with one of his own.
“(That goal line stand) really kind of set the tone for the entire game,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox said. “I was happy for (the defense), especially on the heels of what was a very tough game for them last week (against Huntingdon), to right the ship and end on a positive note.”
Maryville College amassed 518 total yards despite handing the ball to Greensboro repeatedly.
Estep paved the way for the Scots, rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Nine different Scots logged a carry as they accrued a season-high 340 rushing yards. Smith completed six of his eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and senior receiver Hunter Burke was the leading receiver with four catches for 74 yards and a score.
The rout allowed the Scots to play a lot of younger players who will be the future of a rebuilding program. Sophomore wide receiver Trystin Wright hauled in the first two touchdowns of his career, freshman defensive back Grant Henderson snagged an interception and sophomore linebacker Jordan Lacey registered a sack.
It also capped a seven-week stretch in which the Scots went 4-2 after starting the season with four straight losses, providing a foundation for what is to come next season.
“There was a time where we all doubted what we were doing wrong,” Fox said. “It was just a little bit of everything, and I’m just really happy that they were able to see the work that they’ve done be rewarded because it can be really debilitating when you work really hard and don’t see a return on investment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.