With Asbury University looking to cut into Maryville College’s early second half lead, Scots’ guard J.R. Sanders reached in and took the ball away from the Eagles’ Jamiel Goliday and ran up the floor.
On the other end, forward Nicholas Clifton matched Sanders’ stride and the two had just one defender to beat when Sanders drove in and dished the ball to him, setting up for a one-handed dunk to electrify the home crowd and the MC bench inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
That defensive sequence provided the spark the Scots needed as it opened up a second-half rout and helped MC cruise to a 85-63 win.
“I think our defense was much better in the second half,” Scots’ coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “Allowing only 29 points there. Honestly, we put the last group in and they gave up five points, so really we had held (Asbury) to 24 points in 18 minutes of action. I thought it was just a whole team effort today. J.R. had a great floor game, we found the open man and hit some big shots in the moments where we needed to hit big shots and maintain that lead.”
There were moments in the first half where Asbury (1-6) hung around, keeping the game within one or two possessions before guard Chase Ridenour ignited MC with three 3-pointers that highlighted an 11-3 run. Myles Rasnick finished the half with a jumper to send the Scots to the locker room up 40-34.
Ridenour finished with a team-high 13 points and helped the Scots (5-1) shoot better than 43% from beyond the arc while Jekobe Coleman was also 3-of-6 from 3-point range and a key contributor in MC’s second-half surge in a reserve role.
The Scots have gotten the most out of their bench through five games, and that continued against Asbury, scoring 37 points off the bench with Coleman tallying 11 and Kordell Kah scoring nine.
“It’s so hard because we have a deep team,” Placeres said. “It’s hard to find everyone the adequate minutes that they may think they need to have. I think they’re starting to understand that it’s not the amount of time, it’s the quality you must produce when you’re out there. Perfect example, Daniel Jackson. I thought he had a good practice yesterday.
“He came in and gave us six points, four rebounds and a steal in nine minutes. It’s the quality of the minutes that you play. Our bench has been fantastic.”
While the Eagles tried closing the gap at the end of the first half and then in the first few minutes of the second, the Scots defense clamped down, forcing six turnovers in the final 20 minutes and holding Asbury’s standout guards, Nick Fort and Eric Powell, to a combined 10-of-33 from the field.
“We have this thing, we call them ‘kills,’” Placeres said. “It’s three consecutive stops in a row and we kind of chart that as the game goes on. At this level, in order to be in contention to win a basketball game, you’ve got to get 6-8 kills a game. We ended up with eight kills today.
“You know, we keep track of it to remind the guys that you’ve got to get, at this level, three consecutive stops just like scoring two out of three times offensively. I thought we did that.”
The Scots will ride into USA South Conference play on a five-game win streak and begin their defense of last season’s conference championship when they host Huntingdon in their conference opener on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“We’re just looking forward to getting better these next two days,” Placeres said. “For our first conference opener, it’s going to be against a talented team that’s going to come in here and give us everything they’ve got. I hope that we’re ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.