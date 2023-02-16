The Maryville College men’s basketball team accomplished yet another preseason goal Wednesday night in Berea, Kentucky.
The Scots already secured the No. 1 seed and will host next week’s Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Tournament, but they also had eyes on the conference’s inaugural title.
Maryville College clinched the first-ever CCS regular-season championship and its third consecutive conference title with a 72-63 win Wednesday at Berea.
The Scots (15-8, 9-2 CCS) were the unanimous preseason pick to win the conference, but they were facing an uphill battle over a month ago when they lost two of their first four CCS games. Since then, the Scots rattled off seven consecutive wins, including four of the last five on the road.
“Over a month ago, we talked about controlling our own destiny,” Maryville coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “That was our own thing and we didn’t need anybody else’s help. We controlled that by the way we played. Fortunately, we were able to find a way in a lot of games that came down to the last couple of possessions. We found a way to win games.
“I’m really proud of the guys for being gritty and showing resilience. And doing all of that while playing on the road. … It speaks to the type of team that they are and they have been this season.”
Berea (14-10, 6-5 CCS) led by two, 24-22, with 6:27 left in the first, but Maryville outscored the Mountaineers, 12-3, to close out the half. Off the bench, Charlie Cochran and Chase Morgan each scored five points in that run, and the Scots took a 34-27 lead into the break.
Maryville stretched its lead to as many as eight points to begin the second half, but Berea had one last rally in its system. The Mountaineers trimmed their deficit to as few as a point with two minutes, 47 seconds to go, but the Scots did not break.
Myles Rasnick made a 15-foot jumper to go up by three points, and the Scots got a defensive stop on Berea’s next possession. On the other end of the court, Daryl Rice found Jackson Garner open in the corner, and the freshman made his second 3-pointer of the night to double the Scots’ lead. Rice’s assist was the Scots’ 26th of the night, and they finished with 27 total on 30 made field goals.
“The shot of the night is probably Jackson Garner in the corner,” Placeres said. “We have an out-of-bounds under, everybody is paying attention to Myles, and they forget how dangerous Jackson can be. Daryl as a point guard made the right read and play, and Jackson hit it to go up six with (a minute, 41) to go.”
Cochran led the Scots with 20 points and 11 rebounds in his sixth double-double of the season. Rasnick scored 18 points to bring his total to 999 career points (981 with Maryville), and the freshmen Morgan recorded 11 points for his seventh straight game in double figures.
The Scots will close their regular season against Piedmont (12-12, 5-6 CCS) Saturday afternoon in Demorest, Georgia. The Lions were the last team to beat the Scots on Jan. 14 in Cooper Athletic Center. A victory in its regular-season finale would give Maryville College a perfect 6-0 away mark in CCS play this season as well as notch a win against every team in the conference.
“We have a couple of things that are still on the board,” Placeres said. “Undefeated on the road, we can do that in conference play, which is extremely tough to do. It’s the only (CCS) team we haven’t beaten, so we should be extremely motivated for that. And we still have NCAA Tournament aspirations. All of those things are still on the table and are things we can accomplish if we continue to play the way we’ve been playing.”
