Though the Maryville College men’s basketball team has not played a game in eight days, they completed one of their long-standing season goals by virtue of LaGrange’s two-game losing streak; the Scots clinched the No. 1 seed and the ability to host the upcoming Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Tournament.
Maryville College stayed a half-game above LaGrange in the standings when it survived Covenant in triple overtime last Tuesday, then got help as the Panthers dropped home games to Berea and Belhaven on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Should the Scots lose out to finish the regular season, they would still hold a tiebreaker over LaGrange, Belhaven or Berea, each of which has a path to tie them for a share of the regular-season championship at 8-4.
Maryville (14-8, 8-2 CCS), however, controls its own destiny, and can put all talk of a shared title to bed with a win at 7 p.m. tonight at Berea (14-9, 6-4). A victory would clinch the Scots’ third consecutive regular season championship as well as push their winning streak to seven games.
The bout will follow the women's game between Maryville College and Berea that will tip off at 5 p.m.
“We’ve knocked one of our goals down, which was to host the conference tournament, which we are next week,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “We’ve got the first round bye. But we want to win the league outright, so that’s the next goal on the board to be accomplished.
“We still have the ambition, and we’re in consideration to make the NCAA Tournament. A lot of things have to all to help us because of that Pool C bid, but we do have a chance, and every win gets us a little bit closer to that reality.”
To reach that mark, the Scots have to get through a Berea team that has won its last three games, all of which were on the road. The Mountaineers took care of business against last-place Huntingdon on Feb. 3, then a week later helped the Scots by defeating LaGrange, 80-73, before its most recent victory at Piedmont on Saturday.
Since Maryville last played over a week ago, Berea has climbed from the middle of the pack in the CCS to playing for, what at the most could be, a share of its first regular-season title since joining the league in 2017-18.
In addition to the CCS implications on the line, Berea will also honor its three seniors, including Isaac Caudill. The Mountaineer guard is the conference’s leader in rebounding (7.7 boards per game) and is top-five in scoring (17.8 points per game).
Caudill is one of two Mountaineers who are near locks for First Team All-Conference honors, along with sophomore Trey Minter, the CCS’ leading scorer at 20.6 points per game. Together, they are responsible for a Berea offense that is top-three in the CCS averaging 75.1 points per game.
“They are playing for a lot,” Placeres said. “I would imagine they're all about it. There’s still a possibility for them to finish as high as number two in the conference. We’re going to get somebody’s best shot, which we’ve been getting everybody’s best shot here for the last two months.”
