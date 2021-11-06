Maryville College traveled to Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday hoping to replicate the success it had against Huntingdon eight months ago when it took the USA South power to overtime.
Instead, the Scots endured the program’s worst defensive performance in a decade en route to a 52-33 loss to the Hawks.
It is the first time Maryville College (3-6, 3-4 USA South) has surrendered 50 or more points since giving up 56 to Tennessee Tech during the 2011 season.
Huntingdon (7-2, 7-0) amassed 570 total yards, and it wasted little time asserting its dominance. The Hawks scored their first touchdown in 40 seconds when Landon Cotney connected with Dallas Daffin for a 61-yard score on the third play from scrimmage. Huntingdon found pay dirt three more times in the opening quarter with the longest drive taking 2:49.
Will Edwards made a 21-yard field goal and Cotney scampered for a 37-yard touchdown run to hand Huntingdon a 38-0 lead before Maryville College senior Trevor Thomas connected with T.J. Coleman for a 36-yard touchdown with 46 seconds remaining until the half.
The Scots finished with 406 yards after mustering 95 in the first half. Thomas and fellow senior Nelson Smith combined to complete 17-of-40 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Mykel Santos accounted for more that 60% of the yardage, hauling in eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Maryville College concludes its season hosting Greensboro College at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 on Honaker Field.
