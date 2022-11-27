Maryville College men’s basketball coach Raul Placeres knows that, in time, the late-game stops will come. The Scots are too talented a team to be unable to complete a rally in the final minutes.
Such was the case when Maryville College stumbled in the second half of a 79-70 loss to Emory Sunday afternoon at Cooper Athletic Center. After surrendering a 13-point lead, the Scots pulled within four of the Eagles with 3:18 left to play thanks to a layup from Kordell Kah and a steal-and-score from Jackson Garner.
Maryville College (2-4), however, could not make defensive stops over the final minutes of the game, and Emory (4-1) closed the contest on a 9-4 run to hand the Scots its fourth consecutive loss.
Counting Sunday, the Scots have had an opportunity to come back and win in three of their last four games. Maryville College was within seven points of Keene State with five minutes remaining, and trailed Wabash by nine with four to play, but both turned into losses of at least nine points.
The Scots committed two turnovers and missed three of five shots to end the game against the Eagles.
“You’ve got to keep pounding that rock,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “And the rock will, sooner or later, break. But you’ve got to continue to pound. All these games are getting us, hopefully, better. The process is hardening us to get better. If you want to win at the highest of levels, you’ve got to execute down the stretch. And that’s been the M.O. right now with four or five minutes to go — the inability to get stops on the defensive end and to execute properly on the offensive end.”
A disappointing ending spoiled the Scots’ positive start. Maryville’s defense held Emory’s high-scoring offense under its season average of 86 points per game, and forced 22 turnovers for the day. The Eagles scored only 34 points in the first half and committed 15 turnovers, while freshman point guard Benjamin Pearce — their leading scorer on the year — made one field goal in the first half.
Placeres, recognizing Emory’s offensive potential, challenged his team to continue their strong defense in the second half. The Scots contained Emory — a near 40% three-point shooting team — from deep (3-for-13) but had no answer inside the arc. Thirty of the Eagles’ 45 second-half points came in the paint, led by Pearce’s shooting 70% from the field, as he finished with a game-high 19 points.
“We felt good going into the half, but I knew a team of their caliber and their substance, they were going to come out and try to do things the right way, which they did,” Placeres said. “We had no answer for No. 10 (Pearce), their freshman point guard, in the second half. We held him to two points in the first half, and then he blows up for 17. It didn’t matter if we went man or zone, he was knifing our defense.”
Losing always leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but Placeres knows in the long run, these games will make his team better. He has not shied away from a difficult non-conference slate for that very reason. Placeres expects that all four teams the Scots have lost to will crack the top-25 team in the next D3hoops.com national poll.
Maryville has another opportunity to breakthrough against a quality opponent when it hosts undefeated Berry College (6-0) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“Down the stretch, we were too nonchalant,” Placeres said. “We didn’t get the stops we needed. It was a four-point game with two minutes left. That’s how close we are. And again, this schedule is extremely hard, but there’s no excuses. We have had in three of our last four games an opportunity to win the game. We have just not made the right shot and gotten the quality stops you need to win games of this magnitude.
“But it’s another great opportunity on Tuesday. Hopefully the guys are hungry and desperate to end this losing streak.”
