The Maryville College men's basketball team entered halftime against LaGrange on Thursday 20 minutes away from clinching a USA South regular-season conference title.
Instead, the Panthers outscored the Scots by 16 in the second half to earn a 88-76 win in the Maryville College's final regular season game in Baird Gymnasium.
The Scots (7-2, 7-2 USA South) led 41-37 at halftime, but LaGrange ripped off a 15-2 run in the second half to take a 69-57 lead with 8:15 to go in the game.
Senior JR Sanders led Maryville College with 17 points. Myles Rasnick and Jekobe Coleman each registered 12 points. Felix Uadiale added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Scots still have an opportunity to win a USA South title when they visit LaGrange on Saturday.
