Maryville College men's basketball head coach Raul Placeres views every basketball season differently. Inside each yearly campaign are three separate seasons — the non-conference schedule, the conference schedule and the conference tournament — plus a bonus NCAA Tournament season for the best teams.
While over halfway through the 2022-23 slate in terms of games played, the Scots (7-6, 1-0 CCS) are beginning their second season of the year — their Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) schedule — with a five-game homestand that runs for most of the month of January, starting Friday night at 7 p.m. in Cooper Athletic Center.
“Within a season, you have three seasons,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “And if you do what you’re supposed to and take care of business, you may have a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. There’s three legitimate seasons within a season and there’s a bonus one if you take care of business.
“We’re in the regular-season conference season, and there’s a champion crowned after the 12 games. Our aspirations are to play as well as we possibly can and be able to host the conference tournament. There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re striving to be our very best here in the months of January and February.”
The Scots finished their first season of the year with a quality showing at the Randolph-Macon Coaches Tournament in Ashland, Virginia, last week. Maryville College snapped a high-scoring Rowan team’s eight-game win streak with a 100-97 victory, and then put up a solid effort before ultimately falling to the reigning national champions, No. 2 Randolph-Macon, at home.
Two Scots took home CCS awards for their performances over the final weeks of the non-conference slate. Senior guard Myles Rasnick was named the CCS Player of the Week, while freshman guard Jose Rodriguez won the Rookie of the Week award.
Rasnick averaged 20 points per game as the Scots went 3-1 over their two holiday tournaments. He turned in a consistent 13-point, 7-assist showing in the win over Rowan — which came a game after his career-high 31 points against Marymount — and then battled through injury to still total 13 points versus Randolph-Macon.
Rasnick took an elbow to his ear late in the first half and needed seven stitches on his face. The team doctors, whom Placeres labeled “the MVPs of the game”, patched Rasnick up in time for him to play for the final five minutes of the contest, though the Scots’ rally came up short.
The newcomer Rodriguez highlighted an impressive week from Maryville’s newcomers. Rodriguez averaged seven points and a team-leading nine rebounds, firmly cementing himself as one of the Scots’ top options on the glass.
After grabbing seven boards in the Rowan win and 13 against Randolph-Macon — part of a double-double — Rodriguez (86 boards) is just shy of Charlie Cochran’s 87 rebounds for the team-lead without a single start and despite playing almost nine fewer minutes per game than Cochran.
“Jose, we call him our Swiss Army Knife because he does a little bit of everything,” Placeres said. “For a guy who is no taller than 6-foot-2, he leads us in offensive rebounds. He’s averaging close to seven boards a game, and during that stretch, he was averaging almost 10 rebounds a game. Whenever you can get 10 rebounds from a wing, that’s a really good thing.”
After a holiday break, the Scots again hit the road and opened CCS play with a 75-67 victory at Covenant (4-10, 0-1 CCS). Maryville weathered Covenant’s best shooting game of the year and pulled back over .500 despite Covenant shooting 44% from 3-point range — 13 of its 19 made field goals were 3-pointers. The Scots again received impressive displays from the reigning CCS Players of the Week Rasnick (21 points, 5 rebounds) and Rodriguez (6 points, 9 rebounds).
As Maryville College begins its extended homestand against LaGrange (8-5, 0-0 CCS) on Friday and CCS newcomer Belhaven (6-5, 2-0) on Saturday, the Scots have to come to terms with how they view themselves within the CCS.
The Scots are no longer the underdog fighting out of its weight class in a challenging non-conference schedule. They embrace the target on their back as the unanimous preseason pick to win the CCS’ inaugural title.
“It’s kind of a switch of gears, in regards to us trying to do a lot of hunting with our tough non-conference schedule,” Placeres said. “And now heading into conference play, we are the hunted. We’re the unanimous pick to win the league, and we typically are the unanimous pick. You’re going to get every punch going forward.”
