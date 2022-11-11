Belhaven looks a lot like Huntingdon on paper, boasting an efficient offense and stifling defense, but the test Maryville College faces at 1 p.m. ET Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi is much different than the one it almost aced a month ago.
“They’re big and physical,” Maryville College Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “I think they probably have a really good strength and conditioning program, and they have an identity offensively. They want to play physical, smash-mouth football and get down hill.
“They have a unique defensive scheme in their 3-3 stack, and they have elite players at all three levels.”
Belhaven (8-1, 6-1 USA South) has received the fourth-most votes outside the Top-25 in the American Football Coaches Association’s Division III poll.
The Blazers rank first in the USA South in scoring offense (40.1 points per game), total offense (478.6 yards per game), scoring defense (14.8) and total defense (274.0). They are one of four teams in the nation to average more than 300 rushing yards per game.
Maryville College (4-5, 4-2) has only faced one team of equal caliber in No. 21 Huntingdon.
The Scots held a 14-point halftime lead against the Hawks back on Oct. 1 at Honaker Field but mustered 64 yards and turned it over three times after the intermission en route to a 42-28 defeat.
Add heartbreaking losses to Berry and Shenandoah early in the season and Maryville College has shown it is capable of playing with anybody on its schedule, but it wants to prove it can finally win one of those game
“I think we have a good football team,” Fox said. “I think when you look at our stats and our point differential on the season, I think we should probably have won more games that we have. We have to execute football plays and figure out, for our young guys that are playing, how to play winning football when it is really intense.
“I’ll say, I think some of our best practice players are freshmen and sophomores. There’s not a finality of what’s going on, they’re just trying to get better and play. They enjoy being together, and I’m excited for them because when this group gets ready to go and is focused, they’re usually pretty good.”
Maryville College went 4-6 in its first full season under Fox. A victory over Belhaven would represent a slight improvement on paper and secure the program’s first .500 finish since 2018.
“We want to show tangible improvements,” Fox said. “I think anybody who is in the program know that this is a very different football team than a year ago and that the program is in a very different spot, but it would nice to be able to show people how much.
“It’s been a very long time since Maryville College went on the road and played a team of this caliber and came away with a win. It would be quite the feather in our cap to get it done.”
