An oddity in Raul Placeres’ tenure as Maryville College’s head coach has been the Scots’ overwhelming success on the road.
Instead of the usual benefits associated with home-court advantage, Maryville College has been fine inside Cooper Athletic Center, but even better anywhere else. Over Placeres’ first three seasons since 2018-19, the Scots went 35-13 on the road/neutral sites, including a perfect 5-0 in 2020-21, but 25-18 at home.
To start the 2022-23 season, the trend has been reversed. The Scots are 5-4 at home, but 1-3 in road games. In neutral site contests, Maryville College has won four of five, but its only true away win was on Jan. 3 at Covenant.
The Scots (10-8, 4-2 CCS) are looking for a return of their road dominance when they travel to Jackson, Mississippi, for their second Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) away game against Belhaven (9-8, 5-2) Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET.
For Placeres, the Scots’ unusual home-road splits stem from the ease with which the staff can keep their players focused. It all starts with something Placeres had been doing long before Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari made headlines for the same move after a win at Tennessee.
“I saw Coach Calipari was getting a lot of love the other day when they (Kentucky) beat Tennessee at home about taking cellphones away,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Well, I’ve been taking cellphones away for four years. We do that as well, because you need to be locked in when you’re on the road.”
Collecting players’ cellphones is a way Placeres can ensure his players stay more focused than they would be at their dorms in Maryville. Between that move and a more structured schedule, communication between players and staff while on the road is as seamless as it gets.
That close communication is important to Placeres given that the Scots are in the heart of their conference schedule and have potential for a regular-season three-peat.
“We’re more locked in,” Placeres said. “There’s less distractions when you go on the road. There’s a little more structure in regards to keeping them contained, you know they’ve got to be in their rooms and there’s a curfew. We spend more time with just us, so that helps with the communication and the camaraderie of the team.
“I just think it boils down to the preparation, and we’re now in a part of the season where it feels good to know they’re competing for a regular-season title. And that’s why they came here and decided to be a part of our program. We’re going for our third straight regular-season championship. That’s really tough to do, but this thing is capable.”
After Friday’s near nine-hour drive down to Jackson on a Premier charter bus — not including a stop in Homewood, Alabama, for a practice inside Samford University’s arena — the Scots will get a Belhaven team, that despite having lost its last two contests, is a half-game above them in the CCS standings.
Belhaven was undefeated in conference play before the Scots routed them by 35 points inside Cooper on Jan. 7, but rebounded with two more CCS victories against Piedmont and Covenant. The Blazers have the No. 3 scoring defense in the CCS (74.7 points allowed per game) and are top-three in total rebounding (35.8 rebounds a game), in addition to having two players averaging nearly 20 points per game; Jordan Marshall and Luke Couch are scoring 19.9 and 17.0 points per game, respectively.
“We expect them to give their best on Saturday because they’re right there in the thick of things,” Placeres said. “Right now it’s us, LaGrange and Belhaven competing for that regular-season title. It’s a huge game for both programs. We hope to be at our best, and we’re obviously expecting their best.”
