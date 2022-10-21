Honaker Field has been nothing but a house of heartbreak for Maryville College this season.
The Scots have lost by an average margin of 8.7 points in their three home games this season.
Maryville College gave up a go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in its season opener to Berry, surrendered another with 24 seconds left to play against Shenandoah and blew a 14-point halftime lead against Huntingdon.
The Scots can shake those home blues when they face North Carolina Wesleyan at 1 p.m. today as part of Homecoming weekend.
“We really need to win for a lot of reasons,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “It’s the biggest game of the year for us, one, because it’s the next game, and, two, because we’re starting a run where we get to play teams that we’re picked ahead of us in the conference preseason poll.
“Our guys are motivated and excited to come back home. I want to put together a full 60 minutes for our home fans and let them see the best our team can be.”
History indicates Maryville College (3-4, 3-1 USA South) is more than capable of putting its best foot forward. It has won eight straight Homecoming games by an average of 19.6 points.
A year ago, the Scots blew out LaGrange, 52-16, in Fox’s first Homecoming at Maryville College, but they boast a much different roster than the one they possessed a year ago, relying on a hoard of underclassmen who have not played in an environment quite like the one that will surround Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium.
Maryville College has won two straight games while playing its best football of the season, but the coaching staff has issued a few reminders to not let the pageantry of the event stifle its momentum.
“When you play college football and Homecoming is going on, you don’t really get to take part in the show,” Fox said. “You have to remember that you are the show. They have to get ready to play. Everybody will have a great experience and have a lot of fun if our guys are focused and play at a really high level.
“I reminded them yesterday that all three of our wins have been other people’s Homecomings. We don’t want anybody to come here and wreck ours.”
The Scots’ first home victory of the season would also match their win total from a year ago with two games remaining on the schedule, and North Carolina Wesleyan (2-5, 2-2) poses a quality opportunity to achieve that feat.
The Battling Bishops rank last in the USA South in scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and second-to-last in total offense (282.9 yards per game) while the Scots have held three of their last four opponents to less than 300 yards.
“We always want to try and show improvement, and getting back to .500 with two games left is big for us,” Fox said. “We have a lot to play for as a team, but more than anything this group that really cares about each other only has four more weeks to be together, and we want to make sure it is the best four weeks we can have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.