Ben Fox has constantly been reminded of Sept. 14, 2019, since being named the 30th coach in Maryville College football history.
Fox, who was the offensive coordinator of then-No. 18 Centre at the time, stood on the opposing sideline and watched the Scots jump out to a 16-point lead before the Colonels scored 21 unanswered points to dash any hopes of a monumental upset.
“They bring it up all the time, but I always remind them they didn’t win,” Fox joked. “That was a very well-played game. I still remember Jacob Bunch running. I think he just broke another tackle just now and scored again. I also remember our kids at Centre making some big plays at the end and doing some special things.
“That’s part of the reason I wanted this job so bad. Every game I’ve gone against Maryville has been very fun and very intense.”
Maryville College keyed in on Fox during its search for a new coach because of his offensive reputation. In 2019, Centre averaged 376 yards and 26 points per game. The Colonels ranked seventh in the nation in total scoring the year prior.
The Scots did not live up to that standard in their season-opening loss to then-No. 25 Berry, averaging 2.9 yards per play. Maryville hopes it can have a better offensive showing when it hosts Centre at 1 p.m. today on Honaker Field.
“I think a lot of it was new guys in new roles doing new jobs against a really good team,” Fox told The Daily Times. “It may have been not straining all the way through a play on a block, not focusing and finishing on a catch or not throwing a ball on the right drop. It was just little things.
“It was the classic example of 10 guys doing what they needed to do and one guy who didn’t, and when that happens, you don’t get any yards. That’s what’s special about our game. You can’t just get the ball to one guy, get out the way and let him go. It takes all 11, and we didn’t have all 11 working together enough.”
A lackluster rushing attack that managed 28 yards on 33 carries — including sacks — was the foundation for a less-than-stellar offensive start to the season, but the Colonels (1-0) should provide an opportunity to see how dynamic the Scots can be once they establish a ground game.
Hanover averaged four yards per carry last week en route to 162 rushing yards against Centre, which allowed 430 total yards.
“We’ve never set out to try to lead the country in passing yards,” Fox said. “We don’t want to be a throw-it-every-down team. We want to be a physical-run, vertical-shot team, and it starts with the physical run.
“It has been a major point of emphasis for us. We have some skill players that we think are very good. We just have to be creative with how we get them the ball and make sure we’re putting them in position to be successful.”
Fox hopes Maryville (0-1) executes at a high enough level when the ball is in its possession to knock off Centre, but not because he wants to beat his old program. Rather, he wants to notch the program’s first non-conference win since 2017 and set the tone for what the Scots believe can be a season that ends with a USA South championship.
“This is the biggest game of the year because it’s the next one,” Fox said. “I told the guys on Monday — the only time we’ve talked about it — that there are a lot of really good people over there that care very deeply about me and love my family that I love and my family loves, but I’m thrilled to be the head coach here.
“I came here for a reason, and I’m excited to coach these boys and play this game. I’ll take this team over anybody and take them anywhere.”
