The start to the 2021-22 season for the Maryville College men’s basketball team has given the program a plethora of exposure, including a top-25 billing and national coach of the week honors for head coach Raul Placeres.
The No. 23 Scots have an opportunity to give themselves even more credibility this week, this time on a national stage.
Undefeated so far in the month of December, MC (9-1, 1-0 USA South) rides into its first-ever D3Hoops.com Classic appearance at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with a world of momentum and a chance to add even more before it gets into the meat of conference play in January.
The Scots are one of five teams currently ranked in the D3hoops.com Top 25 that will compete in one of the most prestigious regular season tournaments in NCAA Division III during a three-day period from Dec. 28-30.
“(The D3Hoops.com Classic) typically like to take different teams from different parts of the country,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “The unique part of it is I think that five of the eight teams that are in it this year are ranked in the top 25, which is obviously really, really good competition, good exposure for our program. We’re very excited about the opportunity to play in a national type tournament that will give our program and our institution national exposure.”
MC will face Pacific Lutheran (7-2) late on Tuesday at midnight (9 p.m. local) before taking on University of California Santa Cruz (2-11) on Wednesday at 10 p.m. (7 p.m. local) to wrap up its tournament stay.
For Placeres, adding to an already impressive non-conference resume went into the decision to accept the invitation to compete in the event.
“It’s obviously about the experience of the trip for our guys and having fun and seeing things that they may not have seen before,” Placeres said. “But it also gives us the opportunity to play some non-conference games against two West Coast teams that are going to help our strength of schedule, you know, if we have the ability to compete for a conference championship or get an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.”
Before tip-off inside the South Point Hotel late Tuesday night, the Scots will take advantage of the 24 hours that won’t be spent playing basketball on Monday. The itinerary includes everything from playing golf to seeing some of Las Vegas’ most famous landmarks.
“I’m excited, man,” Placeres said. “On (Monday) we’re heading to the Hoover Dam. The guys want to go to the famous In-and-Out Burger down there in Vegas and we have a really nice dinner set up for them at the Bellagio Hotel to eat as a team and go see the Las Vegas Strip at night and see all the real famous hotels, famous shops and all that.
“Obviously at the end of the day, we’ve got two games so we’ve got to focus and do our normal routine, our shootaround, watching film. We plan on going bowling as a team, maybe a little Top Golf while we’re there. Just looking forward to the trip. It’s an opportunity to showcase our program at the highest of levels.”
Once MC hits the hardwood, all of its focus will shift to Pacific Lutheran and UC Santa Cruz, but there isn’t anything the Scots have to change in their approach despite an unfamiliar setting.
According to Placeres, it starts with sticking to what has allowed MC to become one of the hottest teams in the country through the first two months of the season.
In 10 games, MC is averaging more than 81 points, 43 rebounds and seven 3-pointers per game. Guard Myles Rasnick leads the Scots with 15.4 points per game while forward Felix Uadiale is scoring north of 12.
“We’re just excited about our start,” Placeres said. “The way we’re playing on both ends of the floor. I think we’re averaging 80 points a game and holding teams under 65 or close to that, so we’re doing it on both ends of the floor. We have balanced scoring. We’re close to almost seven guys averaging double figures. That’s kind of our trademark. We share the ball pretty well, we have energy. We’re doing a good job rebounding, we’re doing a good job of keeping people in front of us and playing good team defense.
“We’ve just got to continue getting better each and every day going forward. If we do that, it gives us a good chance to be very competitive in these next 15 games of the regular season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.