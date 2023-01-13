A week after Maryville College split its first Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) home doubleheader, Scots head coach Raul Placeres is still unsatisfied with how his team opened the weekend.
The Scots suffered a disappointing 88-84 loss to LaGrange on Jan. 6 — a defeat that started with poor defense early — but responded in emphatic fashion a day later as they swept Belhaven out of Cooper Athletic Center with a 96-61 victory in the first ever meeting between the two programs.
As Maryville College (8-7, 2-1 CCS) prepares for its second conference home doubleheader, hosting Piedmont (7-7, 1-1) Saturday and Huntingdon (1-14, 0-3) Sunday, both at 4 p.m., Placeres wants the Scots to set the tone for the weekend in game one.
“Our defensive disposition was a lot better on Saturday than it was Friday,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “We had ample opportunities to win that game Friday, even though LaGrange shot their best field goal percentage of the season. But that happens sometimes in basketball, and I think it’s a testament to this team that they (LaGrange) shot as good as they did, and we’re still up four (points) with three minutes to go.
“We just didn’t finish. It’s another learning lesson for a team with a lot of young guys who are getting better with each game.”
The Scots did not have enough defensive intensity to win Friday’s contest with LaGrange, despite putting up 84 points on respectable 43.8% and 30.4% marks from the field and from 3-point range, respectively. However, LaGrange’s 62.7% field goal shooting was in fact its best mark of the season, and its highest since totaling the same percentage in a win against Huntingdon last February.
Yet the Scots locked down their defense Saturday in game two — largely due to early defensive intensity from a new starting lineup — and held Belhaven to 31 points or less in both halves. Spurred on by defense, Maryville College approached 100 points — its third game scoring 90+ points this season — on 53.5% shooting from the field and an even 50% showing from 3-point range.
“I challenged them Saturday to answer the bell,” Placeres said, “If we’re going to be the team I know we’re capable of — what we’ve been in our best moments this year — our defense has been our constant.”
This weekend, Maryville’s offense — first in the CCS at 80.9 points per game — will face the conference’s toughest test, the CCS’ top-rated defense (70.3 points allowed per game) in Piedmont. The Lions’ defensive success starts with its unique scheme – a 2-2-1 zone in the three-quarter court that backs into a 2-1-2 zone.
Piedmont has enjoyed success with its unusual defensive strategy, holding opponents to the lowest field goal percentage (39.5%) and 3-point percentage (29.3%) in the CCS. Maryville College’s offense is second in the conference in both those categories, but if Piedmont executes its defense to plan, Placeres knows second-chance opportunities will be critical.
The Scots outrebounded Belhaven 40-26 in their 35-point win last week, but LaGrange led the battle on the glass, 38-23.
“They really extend their zone, which is unique. Not many people do that,” Placeres said of Piedmont. “It’s just a different type of zone that we’re obviously working on to combat Saturday. They’re trying to slow the game down, kill as much time early in the clock so they’re basically not defending much in the half court once they’re in their zone. We’re going to have to move the ball extremely well and crash the boards to give ourselves extra opportunities if we’re not making shots.”
Maryville will get some rest Sunday in the tune of Huntingdon, who enters the weekend on a 13-game losing streak. Placeres admitted that the Falcons, even at the bottom of the conference standings, are always a tough team to play because of the different looks they use, which is why he has harped on the importance of the Scots’ start all week.
“Anytime you have a doubleheader for the weekend, you set the tone with how you play on that Saturday,” Placeres said. “We want to learn from last weekend and come out with a good defensive disposition, a good rhythm offensively, and hopefully it leans over to that next game on Sunday.”
