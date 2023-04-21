Maryville College had the No. 13 team in Division III baseball on its heels.
With Max Bowers’ RBI single that scored Will Hubbell in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Scots took a 3-1 lead over nationally ranked LaGrange, and they didn’t appear ready to lose that advantage, as Jimmy Meredith made a diving catch defensively to retire a threat in just the next half-inning.
Mistakes can doom any team’s chances at a win, though, and Maryville began to feel the sting of some of its miscues late as the Panthers scored four runs to take a lead, one they wouldn’t let go of in downing the Scots, 7-3, at Scotland Yard.
Maryville College coach Clint Helton decided to leave junior pitcher Bryce Leonhardt, who had been putting up scoreless frames, in the game until the top of the eighth inning, when he allowed an RBI double, then an RBI single to let LaGrange (25-9, 11-2 CCS) tie the game.
“Bryce threw a great game,” Helton told The Daily Times. “That’s always the hardest part, deciding to take him out, leave him in. But that was his game, and he earned to be in that position. A team like that, we just made a few mistakes here and there, they capitalize on. You’ve got to eliminate or minimize those mistakes. We didn’t play poorly by any means. We were really right there.”
Helton rattled off a list of mistakes that plagued Maryville (19-13, 3-10) on Friday, ones that ranged from simple mental miscues to over-aggressiveness on the base paths.
“Just giving up an extra base on a pick-off,” Helton said. “A tough read. Ball was hit hard on the two-strike count, giving up an 0-2 hard-hit baseball, just things like that. You make one or two (mistakes) here and there. We tried to make a hustle play, not necessarily a mistake, but got thrown out at third.
“We want to be aggressive, but if we hold the bag there … it’s not on the kid, but those little things happen, good teams capitalize.”
An RBI each from Hunter Thaxton and Meredith allowed Maryville to take a 2-1 advantage before Bowers’ run-scoring single, and the Scots appeared to have control until the two RBIs from LaGrange forced Helton to make the pitching change. Leonhardt threw 111 pitches, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters.
Senior Chris Arbuthnot entered for Leonhardt and eventually forced a swinging strikeout to record the inning’s final out, but the momentum had already shifted LaGrange’s way.
During the top of the ninth inning, after a run came in on a Maryville throwing error to first base, LaGrange’s Joe Ruth smacked a three-run homer to give the Panthers a 7-3 advantage.
Jacob Johnston was hit by a pitch to kick off the inning’s bottom half, and after Gabriel Lopez batted into a fielder’s choice, Meredith brought him home on a triple down the right field line, igniting a small spark for the Scots.
Both Christian Carlton and Hubbell struck out, though, to end Maryville’s threat for good.
Arbuthnot pitched just ⅓ of an inning, tallying a walk and a strikeout, while junior Brandon Schlabach took over for the ill-fated ninth inning.
Maryville will host LaGrange again at 2 p.m. today for the series’ second game. This time, the Scots hope to not be on the losing side of a few simple plays.
“We had great at-bats. We pitched it well,” Helton said. “For the most part, defense was fantastic. It’s just a matter of one or two plays here and there can change the ballgame like that. You’ve got two really good sides of pitching there, one or two plays can change everything.”
