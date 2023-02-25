Inside the Maryville College men’s basketball locker room is a cutout of the Collegiate Conference of the South’s preseason rankings, a symbol of the Scots’ ultimate goal of hosting the CCS Tournament and cutting down the nets at the end of it.
Maryville College took a circuitous route to actually use its vision, bouncing back from a slow start to both the regular season and conference play, but found the best version of itself when it mattered most.
The championship-caliber Scots everybody perceived before the season were on full display Saturday, cruising to an 84-74 victory over Belhaven inside Cooper Athletic Center to win their second conference championship in three years.
“It feels amazing, especially since we set out this season with one of the hardest schedules in the country,” Maryville College senior guard Myles Rasnick told The Daily Times. “We went through some adversity, but it’s amazing to know that when we buy in and we play for each other, we’re the best team in the league. We came out and proved that tonight.”
There was a time when that was not certain.
The Scots (18-8) lost five of their first seven games — a product of one of the toughest non-conferences schedules in the country — and stumbled out of the gates again to start conference play with a 2-2 mark.
Maryville College responded with wins in its final eight games to win the regular-season crown and the opportunity to host. It advanced to the championship with a 22-point victory over Piedmont on Friday.
“We made a pact that we were going to control our own destiny with how hard we worked and how hard we prepared, and man, they did it,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres said “They believed in the process, and I know that sounds very cliché, but it’s the truth, and the teams that stick to that (process) are typically pretty good.
“This has been the vision all year long, and they hunted it down.”
The final steps of Maryville’s chase came in the opening eight minutes, five seconds as it hit six of its first seven 3-point attempts.
Freshman Jackson Garner hit four 3s in that span and Rasnick drained two, the last of which gave the Scots (18-8) a 24-14 lead.
The advantage remained at double digits for all but 1:36 of the final 31:55.
“For the last 12 conference games, we only got 30 minutes to warm up, but today we got an hour,” said Rasnick, who was named the Tournament MVP after scoring a game-high 24 points. “Everybody got more shots up, and I think it paid off. We were hitting shots right away, and Jackson Garner is one of those dudes that when he’s making shots, no one can guard him. You saw it from the beginning. We blew the lead out and never looked back after that.”
Maryville College achieved its season-long goal, but it may still have more to play for as it could receive one of the 20 Pool C at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament during Monday’s selection show (NCAA.com, 1 p.m.)
The Scots do not receive an automatic bid for winning the conference tournament because new leagues are not eligible for an automatic qualifier its first two seasons.
“I think our resume speaks for itself,” Placeres said. “We’re an NCAA Tournament team because in a normal year if we had the (automatic qualifier), we’d be in anyway, right? We had a top-10 strength of schedule in the country, we’ve won 10 in a row and we’ve played five of the top-10 teams in the region.
“What else do we need to do? Maybe we could have won a little bit more, but it was a pretty special year.”
