Maryville College head coach Raul Placeres never doubted that the Scots’ challenging non-conference schedule would benefit them in time.
Entering the final two weeks of Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) play and the regular season, the Scots are seeing the rewards from their close early-season losses to now-ranked opponents No. 5 Keene State, No. 24 Emory and No. 25 Berry.
For the second consecutive week, Maryville stole a close contest on the road, avenging its home loss to LaGrange College with a 69-64 overtime win Friday night in LaGrange, Georgia. The Scots never led at any point in regulation, but they held the advantage for the entirety of overtime to move into first place in the CCS, a half-game ahead of the Panthers (14-7, 6-2).
The Scots completed a 2-0 weekend by taking care of business at CCS basement-dweller Huntingdon (1-21, 0-10) on Saturday afternoon — a 78-66 victory in which the Scots led for the full 40 minutes.
“It’s part of the process of playing such a tough non-conference schedule like we did all year,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “We failed in some of those moments earlier in the year, but part of a journey is learning from those failures early on. We’re reaping the benefits of going through those hard moments during the early part of our season. We’re now in those same moments, but we’re finding a way to win.
On Friday, LaGrange had a lead as large as 11 points with seven minutes left to play, but Maryville’s defense forced 10 consecutive stops to end regulation, and Myles Rasnick hit the final two field goals to cap the Scots’ 11-0 run to tie the game.
Daryl Rice led the way with five points in overtime, but it was freshman Chase Morgan who blocked LaGrange’s game-tying 3-point attempt with three seconds left to secure the victory.
Morgan had a team-best 17 points, including a 7-for-7 mark from the free throw line, in the LaGrange victory and followed it up with a game-high 20 points against Huntingdon, his fifth consecutive game with double-digit points.
Morgan’s efforts earned him his second consecutive CCS Rookie of the Week honor. He is averaging a season-best 8.0 points per game and is now third in the league in free throw percentage (82.4%).
“I’m really proud of how he handled both teams,” Placeres said of Morgan. “His consistency, five consecutive games now of him having double digits (in points). That’s pretty darn good for a freshman. Not only did he score on Friday and Saturday, he also rebounded and blocked the critical last shot of the game for LaGrange to tie it, and Chase came up with the winning block.”
The Scots’ Huntingdon win capped a 3-1 weekend road trip for Maryville’s basketball programs.
The Maryville women’s basketball team dropped its contest Friday night at LaGrange, 70-50, but responded with a 59-49 win Saturday at Huntingdon. Courtney Carruthers scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Maryville shot 43.9% from the field, its second-highest mark in a game this season, and out-rebounded Huntingdon 43-36.
The Maryville College women are now 6-6 in the CCS and have a chance to move above .500 when they host Covenant (6-14, 3-8) tonight at 5 p.m. in Cooper Athletic Center.
The Maryville College men will take on Covenant (8-13, 4-4) tonight following the conclusion of the women’s game. Maryville beat Covenant on the road in its CCS opener in early January, but Covenant has since won three of its last four, including Saturday at Belhaven. Covenant, whose nickname is also the Scots, is tied for fourth in the conference.
After their weekend sweep, the Scots are one step closer to their goal of winning out the regular season and securing their third consecutive conference championship.
Maryville does have an easier path to the title than LaGrange on paper — the Scots’ last three games are against .500 teams, while LaGrange still has to host Belhaven — but Placeres knows better than to get caught up in the standings with so much still to be decided.
“I know what’s ahead of us, but my mindset as a coach is to focus on what’s in front of us,” Placeres said. “That’s really what I’m focused on. I know the challenges that they (Covenant) bring to the table. My experience has taught me that when you start looking ahead, you fail to see what’s right in front of you. I don’t do that. My main focus today is on Covenant and Covenant only. Berea will come, Piedmont will come in due time.
“We’ve put ourselves in a position to win the league again for a third consecutive year and to be able to host the tournament, and it’s all on us. I hope that my team can continue to get better in this last month of the regular season.”
