With every win, the target on the No. 11 Maryville College men’s basketball team’s back grows larger and head coach Raul Placeres likes that.
The Scots (18-1, 8-0 USA South) have climbed up the D3Hoops.com polls since the season began, sitting just outside of the top 10 currently amid a 14-game win streak with still four games left to play in the regular season.
According to Placeres, his players don’t have to think about standings and win streaks every time they touch the floor.
“I think the only guy that thinks about that is me,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “I like that. I’ll take on all the pressure that brings. My guys just like to compete. I think that’s what they truly focus on, the competition part of it. It’s hard not to know what you’re ranked because every time you go somewhere, that’s what they’re saying, but I think our guys are really focused on the mentality that we’ve taken on, which is, the most important game is the next game.
“I’d rather take on all of those pressures about worrying about the target and getting everybody’s best punch and just having us prepared for every game.”
MC’s latest national recognition came earlier this past week when the NCAA released its regional standings. The official rankings won’t be released until Tuesday, but the Scots are regarded as one of the best college basketball teams in the South less than a month before the NCAA Tournament.
“I think if it was as of today, we would be in that three to four slot,” Placeres said. “The No. 1 in the in country is in our region and the fourth-ranked team is in our region. Four of the top 15 teams in the country are in the South. We’re just worrying about the next practice and the next game and we’re taking it from there.”
Of course, MC has had a run of sustained success that can be traced back to its three senior players.
JR Sanders, Dalton Coleman and Nicholas Clifton have had a hand in three conference tournament championships and two conference regular season titles in the past four seasons and are well on their way to being a part of a third regular season championship.
If the Scots can win their next two games, starting with LaGrange College (11-10, 6-2 USA South) on Saturday at Cooper Athletics Center at 3 p.m. and against Berea College on Tuesday, they will wrap up the USA South title for the second straight season.
The three seniors, along with student managers Kyle Creasy and Javon Crane will be honored during Saturday’s pregame.
“(Sanders, Coleman and Clifton) are just exceptional guys,” Placeres said. “You know, we talk about growth in our program a lot and I’ve truly seen them grow in their careers here, not just as basketball players but as people. That’s what we strive for. They’re a great group that’s experienced a lot of success and I’m just really proud of the young men that they are.”
