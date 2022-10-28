Maryville College has been an offensive juggernaut over the past three weeks, amassing a combined 162 points and 1,584 yards in victories over LaGrange, Southern Virginia and North Carolina Wesleyan.
Those performances, however, came against the eighth, seventh and sixth ranked defenses in the USA South, respectively.
The Scots get a chance to prove their offensive surge is legit when they host Brevard at 2 p.m. today on Honaker Field.
“This is going to be a huge challenge for our guys, but I know they understand that and are excited about the opportunity,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times.
Brevard (3-4, 3-1 USA South) boasts the best defense Maryville College has faced in conference play, ranking third in the USA South in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) and total defense (354.6 yards allowed per game).
However, the Tornados are susceptible to the pass, surrendering 245.0 yards per game through the air.
Maryville College freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins ranks second in the conference in passing yards per attempt (8.5) and has averaged more than 10.5 yards per attempt in each of the last three games.
“They have really good players,” Fox said. “On the back end, they haven’t shown a lot of complex coverages, but they don’t cut guys loose because they know what they are doing. You have to create one-on-one matchups and you have to win one-on-one battles.”
Brevard is the second opponent in a three-game stretch that was picked to finish ahead of Maryville College in the USA South preseason coaches poll.
A victory over the Tornados sets up a battle for second place next week at Belhaven and also keep the possibility of winning a share of the USA South title alive should Huntingdon lose at some point.
“We have a lot to play for,” Fox said. “As we try to lay a foundation for what this program can become, it’s been really exciting to watch the leadership of our seniors mesh with some really talented, young football players. This is a great measuring stick for us.“
Conference standing implications may be on the line, but so is the opportunity to send redshirt senior wide receiver Hunter Burke — the lone player who is guaranteed to play his final home game — and several other seniors who may opt to not return out with with a win.
“I remind our guys of this all the time, but the majority of the time in college football, you don’t remember the games,” Fox said. “That sounds really weird, but when you’re a senior, Senior Day is one that you remember. Because we’re so young, we’ve talked to our players a lot about while they may not be there right now, there is going to come a day where it is the last time they get to play on Honaker Field, and when that day comes, they’re going to want everybody else around them to give their very best effort.
“The only way they can honor that and show their teammates the respect they deserve is to give their best effort now when their teammates need it.”
