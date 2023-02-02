Maryville College head coach Raul Placeres tries to keep the past behind him when it comes to coaching. Dwelling on a previous game is no way to win in the present.
Placeres, though, has not forgotten what happened the last time the Scots faced LaGrange. Maryville rallied from a first-half deficit and took a four-point lead with 3:42 to play, but collapsed down the stretch, and LaGrange left Cooper Athletic Center with an 88-84 win in early January.
Before the Panthers shook hands with Maryville, they took their time to celebrate their comeback win. They mobbed each other at halfcourt, cheering and chanting for the victory that had snatched from the Scots’ clutches.
The memory of LaGrange’s celebrations stayed with Placeres and the Scots (11-8, 5-2 CCS), and they are using it as fuel as they travel to Mariotti Gym in LaGrange, Georgia, to take on the Panthers (14-6, 6-1) Saturday evening, with first place in the Collegiate Conference of the South on the line.
“Everyone aspires to be what our program has been for such a long time,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Whenever we get beat, and especially here at home, it’s a big celebration for any program. I remember it vividly. They celebrated with a lot of emotion and passion after the game, and deservedly so. We had that game in hand with three minutes to go, and they found a way to get that victory. Me personally, yes I remember that.”
Placeres views the amount of pleasure that LaGrange enjoyed by beating his team as a compliment of sorts. A team would not celebrate any regular-season win in early January unless it was against a program with storied history, and one that had given them trouble in the past. Placeres felt that was the case after the loss on Jan. 6, and he echoed the same sentiment nearly a month later.
“Any time people beat us here, it is a big win because of the success we’ve had for 40 years,” Placeres said after the LaGrange loss. “Not five, not 10, not 15, 40 years of success. This new group has not felt that yet. They won a regular game and celebrated like it was a national championship game. We would have beat them, and guess what we do? We would have shaken their hands and gone to the locker room.
“That’s the difference and where we’re at, and hopefully our guys understand that. We’re the hunted in this damn league. We’re their Super Bowl and how they measure, ‘Are we a good program.’ These are big wins to them.”
Placeres does want to see a balance between remembering LaGrange’s victory and it fueling the Scots versus making the four-and-a-half trip just to lose sight of what the most important piece is in a quest for revenge.
LaGrange is in first place and a game above Maryville in the CCS standings with two weeks left in the regular season. The Scots are aiming for their third consecutive regular-season title, and standing their way is a LaGrange team winners of three straight and five of six since taking down Maryville last month.
A loss Friday would all but end the regular-season race and ensure the Panthers the inaugural CCS championship. A win, however, keeps Maryville in the driver’s seat for its three-peat, and no revenge would be sweeter than that.
“I think when you have that sense of revenge, you lose sight of what you’re trying to accomplish,” Placeres said. “Our biggest thing right now is that we know the importance of the game. So that’s really what the focus is on. The most important game is the next game, and for us, this next game is a game versus the team leading the league right now.”
