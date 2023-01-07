After a disappointing Collegiate Conference of the South home-opener Friday night, Maryville College head coach Raul Placeres indicated changes in his starting five were imminent.
Placeres went with four guards and the freshman Jose Rodriguez — his first career collegiate start — over forward Charlie Cochran, and the move paid immediate dividends. The Scots took an early 12-point lead and extended it before halftime in what finished as a 96-61 route of Belhaven on Saturday at Cooper Athletic Center in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Rodriguez, now in a tie for the team lead in rebounds for the Scots (8-7, 2-1 CCS), brought his usual dominance on the glass, as he grabbed six quick boards in the first half and finished with seven — tied with Cochran for the game-high.
“I think that set the tone defensively, especially,” senior guard Myles Rasnick told The Daily Times of the Scots’ altered first five. “That’s what we’ve been trying to do and we haven’t been too great at it. If we come out and start like the way we did today, with intensity on defense, then we can hang with any team.
“Going forward, we want to make sure we start the first half and second half hard and get on people quick so we don’t have to keep playing from behind. Jose did a really good job helping out with the defense of that. And I think it helped Charlie, because when he came in he was settled into the game and he had a fantastic game as well.”
Placeres did not commit to starting Rodriguez going forward, but the results are hard to argue with. Not only did the guard continue his consistent production — he tallied six points, three steals and a block — but the move kept Cochran fresh for when he checked into the game nearly six minutes in.
Cochran’s 16 points were second in the game in scoring — he made 3-of-7 attempts from 3-point range — and also was a threat rebounding, leading Maryville College to nearly double the production on the glass of Belhaven (7-6, 3-1 CCS) at 40-26.
“I’m also pleased with the way Charlie responded,” Placeres said. “He had 16 (points) and 7 (rebounds) coming off the bench. If he can continue to do that, that’s a good weapon to have off the bench. But it can’t be just one game. It has to be a consistent factor going forward.”
Having sorted out its defensive problems for the afternoon, Maryville closed the first half on a 17-5 run over the final four minutes, 33 seconds, and then opened the second stanza with an early 8-0 run to put the game out of reach. Rasnick was the key piece of those runs, and he finished with 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the floor, nearly topping a career-best of 31 points he set two weeks ago.
Rasnick’s 14 second-half points were more than any Belhaven scorer totaled for the day, and the Knoxville native added a trio of triples to boost the Scots’ 50% shooting from beyond the arc.
For Rasnick, Saturday’s showing was important not because of his eye-popping numbers on the court, but for the convincing fashion in which Maryville beat the CCS’ first-place team.
Though it suffered an early setback, Maryville, the preseason favorites, are far from out of the CCS race now a quarter of the way through its conference schedule. The Scots’ response, less than 24 hours after disappointment, makes them all the more dangerous down the stretch.
“It’s important because it sets the tone for us to show us that when we play our best, we can beat everybody pretty handily,” Rasnick said. “It also sets a tone for the other teams in our conference who are looking. It shows them, ‘Aright, we can’t mess around when we play Maryville.’
“It gives that intimidating factor. It shows that even if we lose the night before, we’re going to come back and we’re not going to quit. You’ve always got to bring your best when you play us.”
