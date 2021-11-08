Raul Placeres could see the potential a decade ago.
The Maryville College men’s basketball head coach, who was then an assistant for former Scots coach Randy Lambert, first noticed Ques Glover at an AAU tournament inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium in 2011. He could tell even then that the seventh grader from Knoxville would one day play basketball at a higher level than the rest of his peers.
“(Glover) played for a local middle school team and I would watch him play here,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “You could see that he had the potential to play college basketball one day. He just got better each and every year.”
Placeres ended up coaching Glover down the road as an assistant on former Tennessee men’s basketball guard Bobby Maze’s B. Maze Elite AAU team in the summer of 2018 while Glover was a standout for the Bearden basketball team in Knoxville.
The summer on the AAU circuit under Placeres’ tutelage, Glover started getting noticed by college basketball programs and already held several offers by the time Florida and its head coach Mike White began to show interest.
“I actually worked with (Glover) a bunch from probably 10th grade to his senior year,” Placeres said. “I’ve known his family for a really long time, too. It’s just a really good relationship between player and coach. I was lucky enough to coach him on that AAU team we had where he was just really, really good that summer which led to that Florida offer. He had a ton of other mid-major offers during that summer, but I was really happy for him when he made that decision (to play at Florida).”
Glover, a 6-foot guard, averaged 21 points per game during Bearden’s TSSAA Class AAA state championship run his senior season, then had an impressive freshman campaign with the Gators in 2018-19 where he played 31 games in a reserve role.
Last season, Glover appeared in every game during Florida’s season that ended one game short of a Sweet 16 berth. One of his biggest highlights of that season was a 10-point performance in a 75-49 upset win over his hometown team, No. 6 Tennessee at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Gainesville on Jan. 19 before transferring to Samford University to play for second year head coach Bucky McMillan.
“Playing for coach Raul, it was just a learning experience,” Glover said. “I feel like he always gave me good tips and always gave me advice on what I needed to do to get to the next level. He helped me with my recruitment and just with different coaches. He really helped me get to where I am today.”
Placeres and Glover will cross paths again tonight at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama where the Scots (1-0) will face Samford in the Bulldogs’ season opener at 8 p.m. ET.
Just like in his initial recruiting process out of high school that helped lead Glover to Florida, Placeres offered all the help he could give in guiding his former player to the Samford program.
“When it came out that he was going to be in the transfer portal, you know, he reached out, his dad reached out, just asking for guidance, what I thought,” Placeres said. “I’ve known Bucky McMillan for awhile and I’ve become really good friends with him and my old high school coach, Sergio Rouco, is also on that staff. I just thought that it would be a great fit for Ques. They actually had recruited him out of high school with the previous staff.
“He’s going to receive a great education, play in a really good league and have the ball in his hands. People will see great things from him in the next three years there.”
When Glover entered the transfer portal following Florida’s 2020-21 season, Placeres was one of the first people that he contacted, seeking advice on where would be the best landing spot to finish out his collegiate career.
According to Glover, Placeres had his best interests in mind, just like he has since the two first met 10 years ago.
“(Placeres) just told me to handle the controllables and not to focus on the wrong things,” Glover said. “He told me to focus on the right things and to just keep working. When I entered the transfer portal he was just telling me all the good things about the (Samford) program, giving me pros and cons and which situation he thinks I can play in and stuff like that. He helped me by doing what he always did.
“It should be good seeing him again. I always played for coach (Placeres) and he was always my coach so I feel like this will be a pretty good experience to play against him. It should be a good turn out.”
In the weeks leading up to their reunion, Placeres has held off from calling Glover to keep themselves focused on the matchup, but he knows they’ll have a chance to catch up after going up against each other for the first time in either of their careers.
“Hopefully he doesn’t play that well against us,” Placeres quipped. “But I’ll look forward to seeing him play and seeing his mom (Nee Glover) and his dad (Lennon). I’ve stayed in touch with Coach McMillan and Coach Rouco to check in on him from time to time, and they say he’s doing really well, so I’m happy for him.”
