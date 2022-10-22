The Maryville College secondary was well aware of how it was perceived.
The Scots allow less than 100 rushing yards per game, one of two defenses in the USA South to do so, but their secondary failed to live up to the standard the front seven set.
That narrative has changed the past three weeks.
Maryville College limited North Carolina Wesleyan to 173 passing yards during a 61-7 victory Saturday on Honaker Field and has held opponents to an average of 193 yards through the air during its three-game winning streak.
“We don’t want to be the reason we struggle,” sophomore defensive back Grant Henderson told The Daily Times. “At the beginning of the season, we kind of struggled in the secondary a little bit, but we started putting pieces together because we knew come conference time we weren’t going to be able to allow that.”
The growth of Maryville College’s secondary can be explained by something as simple as experience.
Henderson, sophomore Tyler Barrett and junior Anthony Green all played their first significant collegiate snaps a year ago and had the help of since-graduated safeties Grant Agnew and Haydn Tanner.
Junior Cameron Spivey and Emory & Henry transfer Justin King were inserted into those vacated safety roles, and the group has gradually come together.
The Scots (4-4, 4-1 USA South) surrendered 230.4 passing yards through their first five games and gave up touchdowns of 50 and 20 yards in the final seconds of losses to Berry and Shenandoah, respectively. The latter defeat was a low point for the secondary as it allowed Shenandoah to complete 24 of its 39 passes for 324 yards.
Neither LaGrange, Southern Virginia or North Carolina Wesleyan completed 50% of their passes against Maryville College the past three weeks.
“It was just a mentality change,” Henderson said. “We knew were in a bad situation last year (playing as freshmen), but we don’t want to be losers. That’s not who we are. We all just got a different mindset and went harder.”
Henderson has logged 10 pass break-ups in the past three games. The Miami native 13 PBUs on the season are tied for the fourth-most in program history.
Green and Barrett have six and five pass break-ups, respectively, while Spivey and King each have two. All five of them have an interception.
Maryville College limited North Carolina Wesleyan to 103 rushing yards — 69 of which came on its final two plays from scrimmage against the reserve defense — and that remains the strength of its defense.
However, the secondary appears to be improving with each passing week, making the conference’s second-best scoring defense that much better.
The Scots will attempt to shut down another quarterback when they host Brevard, which ranks second-to-last in the USA South in passing yards per game (148.0), at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“They’ve all kind of reached that point where they’ve played a lot of games, and you can see them settling down,” Maryville coach Ben Fox said. “We’ve talked about having competitive practices, and they have to cover receivers who can get open against anybody and they have to play against a really good quarterback. There is a gelling that is finally happening.”
