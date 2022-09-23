Maryville College’s first play from scrimmage against Greensboro last season was a disastrous one.
Since-graduated quarterback Nelson Smith executed a play-action fake and dropped back before getting blindsided by Greensboro defensive back Dejuan Robinson. The ball popped out of Smith’s hands and fluttered into the arms of defensive lineman Brendan Purdue, who rumbled to the Maryville College 1-yard line before being tackled.
Maryville College’s offense has not gotten off to a start quite as inauspicious as that in its first three games, but it knows it has to be better out the gates when it faces Greensboro in their USA South opener at noon today on Pride Field.
“It’s just execution,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “Even this past week (against Shenandoah), when you go back and watch the film the next day, we had guys open and we’d miss a throw or we’d run the wrong route or we don’t have the right technique up front when we’re blocking. It’s 10 guys doing right and one guy doing wrong, and all of a sudden you have a negative play.
“I don’t think it’s a schematic issue or a talent issue. We’re just not executing plays early in the game.”
The Scots (0-3) amassed 977 total yards through their first three games of the season, but their first-half production has been a meager 399 yards, which has led to a combined 17 points.
A week ago, the Scots logged 171 yards in the first half against Shenandoah while digging itself a 28-7 halftime deficit. Maryville College proceeded to rattle off 22 unanswered points in the second half during a four-drive stretch in which it tallied 254 yards to take the lead before surrendering the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.
The first step to changing the slow-start narrative is putting together a quality opening drive.
The Scots have totaled 51 yards on 15 plays on their three opening drives thus far, netting three points.
“Anytime you can start fast, execute and play well, it obviously lends itself to having a good game,” Fox said. “The first drive is really important because it sets the tone. We’ve spent a lot of time trying to come up with openers and drive starters to try and get good plays out of the gate, but we have to execute what we’re doing.”
Maryville College would love a strong start from its offense, but it would trade it for a victory to begin conference play.
The Scots have not won a conference opener since beating Brevard on Sept. 29, 2018. They went on to win all seven of their league games en route to the the program’s first outright USA South championship.
A repeat of history could start against Greensboro.
“It’s important to start 1-0 because you can’t win them all unless you win the first one,” Fox said. “In our conference, regardless of what your non-conference record is, if you win the conference, you go to the playoffs.
“Our conference is as deep and talented as it has ever been. We can play with any team in our conference, but we can also lose to any team in our conference. It’s on us to get excited about preparing, focus on the details of our assignment and go out and play.”
