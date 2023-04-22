Though Jill Moore has only been Maryville College’s softball coach for a season, it was not long into her tenure before she realized how important her senior class was to the program.
The Scots honored that senior class in their season finale Saturday afternoon at the MC Softball Complex. Seniors Jenica Brown, Kennedy Henry and Annie Fowler were recognized in a pregame ceremony, and each had their moment to shine as Maryville College took both ends of a doubleheader from Piedmont, 5-3 and 6-4, respectively.
Brown led all Scots in both hits and RBIs between both games. Fowler was hit by a pitch and scored to spark a three-run inning second in the Game 1 win, while Henry battled through five innings in a no-decision, keeping Maryville College in position to take Game 2, which it did on two sixth-inning runs.
“It means so much to have them play their last games on their field and win both,” Moore told The Daily Times. “Two four-year seniors (Henry and Fowler) and a two-year transfer (Brown) — they have stepped up in every way for us this year. You always want that for your seniors, to send them out on a high note for great careers, all three of them. It meant a lot for us today, and I was happy that we were able to pull it out for them.”
Maryville College (24-13, 12-4 CCS) clinched the No. 3 seed in the upcoming CCS Tournament with its Game 1 victory. The Scots scored five runs in the first two innings, as Brown drove in two in a first-inning triple, while Sara Koonce and Maryville alum Bailey Myers added RBI singles in the second.
With one out in the second, senior second baseman Fowler was hit by a pitch, setting up the Scots’ three-run inning. She advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, and came in to score on Koonce’s RBI.
Maryville College’s five early runs was enough offense to back Megan Ackerman (W, 11-9), who allowed three earned runs in her eleventh complete game of the season.
Senior right-hander Henry was in the circle for Game 2, and she limited the damage from eight Lion hits. She allowed four earned runs, but left in a tie game having given Maryville an opportunity to pull out a late victory.
“I love when we’re all out there,” Brown said of her fellow seniors. “I’ve not been here very long, only two years, but I’ve made connections that are very strong, and I feel so proud when I get to see my friends succeed too.”
Piedmont (23-16, 10-6 CCS) scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 4-4 but was denied a fifth run when, before Lexi Chitwood could cross home plate as the go-ahead score, Heartly Nepveux was thrown out trying to advance to second base after an RBI single, which ended the inning.
The Scots responded by putting two on in their half of the sixth, and with two outs, Emily Hill laced an RBI single to right, bringing in Heritage alum Brecca Williams as the go-ahead run. Brown then capped her eventful twin bill with an RBI double for the final run of the game.
Brown, the CAK product who transferred to Maryville College after two years at Walters State, was 6-for-8 at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored, including four hits in Game 2, to finish her last regular season as a Scot.
“This Senior Day was literally everything I could have asked for,” Brown said. “I could not have asked for anything better. We got two wins, I got to hear some awesome things from my teammates, and I got to help us succeed today, which means everything to me.”
The Scots are now 13-3 in the month of April, including wins in their last six contests of the regular season, a far cry from where they were on March 25 after dropping the first game of a doubleheader to Huntingdon to fall to 10-10.
The first-year coach Moore has seen the Scots buy into her program more in this late run than at any point in the season before hand, a thought which makes her optimistic ahead of next week’s CCS Tournament, beginning April 27.
“I couldn’t have asked to come into a more welcoming or better group of girls,” Moore said. “They worked hard. They truly bought into everything that we were doing. And it was fun. They were really fun to coach. I’m very lucky to have come in and had these players get to be a part of my life. I’m the lucky one that got to know them.”
