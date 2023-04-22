Maryville College wasn’t about to repeat its woes from the previous night.
Less than 24 hours after letting a late lead slip away to LaGrange, the Scots held another close advantage in the waning moments Saturday. An RBI double helped the Panthers trim Maryville’s lead to three runs in the top of the ninth inning, and a tenseness reverberated through Scotland Yard.
That feeling eased slightly when Chris Arbuthnot forced a pop out, but returned when a walk gave LaGrange runners at second and first base with one out. Arbuthnot didn’t panic on the mound, instead eliciting two straight fly outs to preserve Maryville’s 11-8 victory over the top team in the CCS standings.
“We were right there in both games,” Maryville College coach Clint Helton told The Daily Times. “In this game, you can’t let a team like that hang around, but we had a couple guys out of position defensively with some injuries and whatnot and having to get offense in there, but regardless of what the box score says, it’s a win.”
Arbuthnot also pitched briefly during the previous game for the Scots (20-13, 4-10 CCS), but his assignment Saturday put him in a much tougher spot. Maryville trusted him to keep its lead intact late against a nationally ranked foe, and he did, earning the save by allowing one run, three hits and a walk on 32 pitches.
“The big thing with Chris is he wants the baseball,” Helton said. “He wants to be in a moment. He’s been here a long time. You know what you’re going to get from him. He’s going to throw strikes and try to keep the other team off balance. So that’s our guy, and we’re going to leave our guy out there and trust him.”
Helton also praised starting pitcher Kyle Timko, who took a ball to the ankle early but stayed in to pitch five innings and ultimately earn the win.
Jimmy Meredith tallied four RBIs, one of which came on a double in a third inning that saw the Scots extend their early lead to 4-1. Christian Carlton and Hunter Thaxton added two RBIs each, while Max Bowers and Ashton Whiteaker also each batted in a run.
Their efforts paid off as the Scots stayed ahead throughout, able to match LaGrange runs with more of their own as they beat their own goal of runs scored.
“Our goal is to score seven every game, and during the last couple of weeks, we haven’t been doing that the greatest,” Helton said. “The last two weeks we have been seeing that more and more, and when you do that in college baseball, you give yourself a greater chance to win.”
Maryville led 10-3 heading into the eighth inning, but an RBI double paired with two scoring singles for LaGrange forced Helton to switch Nic Mirabella for Arbuthnot on the mound. The Panthers then scored on a fielder’s choice, cutting the deficit to three runs.
Thaxton tallied an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to make it a four-run game before the pivotal ninth inning.
“I think we really held that team in check for the most part,” Helton said. The eighth inning is really the only inning they got anything going there. Credit to our guys. They hung in there and they knew what they had to do and closed the door.”
Colin Dunworth dove for a catch in right field to try and lock up the first out of the ninth inning, but the runner was called safe despite debate from the Maryville dugout. The Panthers then scored their eighth run, putting the pressure even more squarely on Arbuthnot to deliver, and he did.
Fresh off one of their top wins of the season, the Scots will try to clinch the series victory against LaGrange today at 1 p.m. at Scotland Yard, and Helton knows exactly what his team needs to avoid as it reaches for its goal.
“Being a ‘momentum’ team, we’ve got to build off of this momentum today and roll with it tomorrow and not give them a chance tomorrow,” Helton said. “We kept letting them hang around and kind of made some bad pitches and some bad defense there late, but whatever. A win’s a win. Box score doesn’t matter, wins are wins.”
