Maryville College’s final non-conference bout may be the best possible measuring stick for how it will fare in the USA South.
The Scots host Shenandoah as part of the USA South/ODAC Challenge at 1 p.m. today on Honaker Field after the Hornets dispatched Methodist and North Carolina Wesleyan — both of whom are USA South members — in their first two games of the season.
“They’ve played two teams that our league’s coaches voted above us, and they have won both of those games,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “Shenandoah had a really good team last year, and it appears they have another good team this fall. It’ll be interesting to see how we stack up against them.”
Shenandoah (2-0) has cruised to an undefeated start because of a defense that smothered both Methodist and North Carolina Wesleyan.
The Hornets have allowed a combined 10 points while giving up 223.5 yards per game.
“They seem to be very big,” Fox said. “They know who they are. They have an identity with their defensive scheme, and they kind of let it ride with what they do. When teams are consistent with their scheme, that means that they believe in their scheme and they believe in their people. They have really good players, so I understand why they’ve given up 10 points in two weeks. I wouldn’t change a lot if I were them either.”
Maryville College (0-2) flashed its offensive potential in the second half of its season opener against Berry, amassing 263 yards after being limited to 121 in the first half, but it was unable to continue that momentum versus Centre a week ago.
The Scots mustered 144 total yards against the Colonels, their struggles based in an ineffective running game that averaged 1.5 yards per carry and put all the offensive pressure on freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins.
The Elizabethton product completed nine of his 24 passes for 93 yards and an interception.
“It just sets up balance, helps us string drives together and keeps our defense off the field,” Fox said. “You win with 11, you don’t win with one. It doesn’t matter how good your quarterback is, you have to have complementary players around them. We have to do a better job of getting our complementary players involved, getting them better and executing.”
Maryville College has had two quality opportunities to snap a non-conference losing streak that dates back to a victory over Emory & Henry on Sept. 16, 2017, but came up short in both.
The Scots would love to put an end to that drought against Shenandoah, but the focus is on making sure they continue to progress toward being the best they can be when they open conference play at Greensboro next week.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Fox said. “Every game is about playing to the best of our ability. We have to have trust and faith that we’re talented enough to win the game if we play to our full potential. We have to make sure we are a little more physical offensively. If we do that and execute, I think we’ll be a better team.”
