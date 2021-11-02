The Maryville College volleyball team had no problems advancing to the USA South semifinals, dispatching Huntingdon in straight sets, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17, Tuesday inside Cooper Athletic Center.
The Scots (21-8) notched a .237 hitting percentage while limiting the Hawks (15-16) to a .018 mark.
Senior setter Meredith Bonee posted a double-double, tallying 31 assists and 13 digs while also tying junior outside hitter Amii Ingalls for the team-high in kills with eight.
Maryville College will face Meredith at 4 p.m. Friday in Buena Vista, Virginia, for a spot in the championship match.
