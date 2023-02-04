Scott Branton has resigned from his position as Seymour’s head football coach, he confirmed to The Daily Times on Saturday.
He said his decision surprised Seymour administration, given that the Eagles’ consecutive playoff appearances was their first since the 2008-09 seasons, but he had been pondering a move since their campaign ended this past November.
“It was something that crossed my mind after the season, looking at some things both on a personal level and a professional level,” Branton told The Daily Times. “I started thinking about it, and I felt like it was the right thing to do. I approached my administration about it and I think I caught them off guard. They wanted me to take the time to really think about it and pray about it, and I did.
“I felt like it was the right thing to do — it was a very difficult decision — but one I felt like was best.”
Branton finished his fourth season at the Eagles’ helm with their second straight playoff berth. After opening the season with a loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman, the Eagles rattled off two consecutive victories and won three of their next four, and having already secured a playoff berth with a pair of district wins, were positioned nicely for the second half of the season.
Injuries, though, derailed the latter half of Seymour’s campaign. The Eagles went through a revolving door at quarterback when starter Madden Guffey suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and its offensive production came to a standstill.
Seymour lost its last five games of the regular season by an average margin of defeat of 44 points. In the opening round of the playoffs, the Eagles fell to eventual Class 4A state champions Anderson County.
In Branton’s third season with Seymour in 2021, it went 6-5 and snapped a six-year playoff drought, though its postseason run ended with a 39-21 loss at Anderson County in the first round.
Branton went 14-29 in four seasons at Seymour.
“From a football standpoint, we were able to get some pretty big wins,” Branton said. “Being able to beat South-Doyle, Sevier County and GP (Gatlinburg-Pittman) all in that time frame, those are big wins for Seymour. This past year being able to go to the playoffs despite the injuries, the first time we’ve been to the playoffs in back-to-back years since 2008-09.
“Those are things that professionally, I’m very proud of, but it’s more about the connections with the kids, and the way they come back talking about the successes they're having now, that means a lot.”
Branton was Seymour’s offensive coordinator before his promotion to head coach prior to the 2018 season, when he took over for former Tennessee All-American linebacker Scott Gaylon, who went 2-8 in his only season as head coach.
He coached at the University of Pikeville for four years, and served as its offensive coordinator his last season there. Branton also coached at Jefferson County, Knoxville West and Carter.
Branton plans to finish out the year teaching at Seymour, but he is not sure what is in store for his future.
“At times that I moved around, I had the next step in place or it was talked about, but now I don’t really know what the next step is,” Branton said. “I’m just trying to trust God’s timing, and whatever happens, it’ll work out. But I don't really know what that is.
"I’ll finish the year here teaching, and if it’s fitting for me to be somewhere else, then that’s where I’ll go, and if not, I’ll teach for a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.