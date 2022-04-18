Scott West walked through the halls of Eagleton College and Career Academy on Monday with a renewed enthusiasm.
West never envisioned coaching anywhere other than Maryville after 21 years, but a month after resigning from his position as girls basketball coach, the future boys basketball coach at ECCA is at peace with the next step of his career.
“I met with the principal (Mark Dowlen), and he was a really good fellow that said all the right things, but he didn’t just say all the right things, you could tell he meant them,” West told The Daily Times. “They have a backing to develop the program, and they’re excited about the development of that program.
“I spent all day there in the hallways talking to the kids, talking to the teachers. It’s just a different feel. It feels like a group of people that are on a common mission. There is not one person steering the boat. Everybody is rowing. I think we have the opportunity to be special.”
ECCA received TSSAA membership approval this past August and has participated at the junior varsity level throughout this school year.
The Royals plan to play another junior varsity schedule next season with a few varsity games mixed in before kickstarting its varsity program full-time during the 2022-23 school year.
West is the Lady Rebels’ all-time winningest coach with a 244-102 record that included two district championships, two region championships, five Class AAA sectional appearances and a pair of state tournament appearances.
However, his new program will be built from scratch — a much different experience from the one he had taking over the Lady Rebels in 2011.
“Obviously, at my age it’s going to be a new challenge that is going to invigorate me,” West said. “With the boys program, and there is some talent in those halls. I talked to a couple of the guys, and I said, ‘Are you all ready to get to work?’ and it was eyes on me and ‘Yes sir,’ so I know that they are invested.
“It is going to take some effort, there is no question about it. A lot of these kids have never been to a team camp, so we’ll go to Maryville College and William Blount team camp and get them going, but right now it’s about teaching them to buy in, to believe in what I’m selling and let them know that at Maryville it was always about family, and that’s what this is going to be about.”
West has experience coaching boys basketball, serving as an assistant under former Maryville coach Mark Eldridge from 2006-10.
He believes the transition back to boys basketball will be seamless, stating that the relationship building that is required to coach girls basketball can separate him from other boys coaches.
“I think sometimes boys get sold short thinking they don’t need that when they do,” West said. “I think that will make them more invested in the program, and that’s the pattern we’re going to continue to follow. We’re going to develop family.
“It’s about building that relationship because they don’t care about it until they know you’re invested in them. X’s and O’s are going to take care of themselves, but if you’re going to build a championship program, it’s about developing those relationships.”
West will also bring his broadcasting class to ECAA after developing Maryville’s into one of the highest rated NFHS school broadcasting programs in the country.
He hopes he can do the same at ECAA, both on the court and in the classroom.
“I did send Mr. Dowlen a video of me mic’d up and coaching the district championship in 2019, and I told him, ‘I hope you know what you’re getting into because the coach I was last year is never going to be the coach I will be again.’
“I’m fiery, I’m invested and I expect my kids to play hard. I’m going to put the energy into it. I know he will support me in that endeavor. You can coach kids hard when they know you care and when the message is right. That’s what I’ve always been about, and that’s what I want to get back to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.