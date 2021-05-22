Tennessee senior right-hander Sean Hunley preserved the No. 4 Vols' lead in the eighth and tip-toed out of another jam in the ninth en route to a 5-4 victory over No. 18 South Carolina in a rubber match Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
The victory clinched a double bye for Tennessee (42-14, 20-10 SEC) in next week's SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, and later secured its first SEC East title since 1997 and the No. 2 seed in the tournament after Vanderbilt lost to Kentucky.
Freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell cruised through seven innings but ran into trouble in the eighth, surrendering back-to-back singles to Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster and then a RBI double to Wes Clarke. Hunley entered from the bullpen and allowed Eyster to score on a RBI single from Josiah Sightler and Clarke to score on a RBI groundout from David Mendham before getting Colin Burgess to fly out to right to preserve a 5-4 lead.
Hunley gave up a leadoff double to Jeff Heinrich in the ninth but struck out the next three batters to secure the win.
The Vols will face the winner of No.7 South Carolina and No. 11 Alabama at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
