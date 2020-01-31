Eight seconds.
That didn’t seem so long to Sean Willingham when he was 15. He was at a rodeo, watching bull riding. The name of the game is stay on the bucking steer for eight seconds. On that particular day, not one rider could do it.
A naïve teenager — and an athletic one at that — Willingham got inspired by those failures.
“I just had the wild idea, ‘Hey, let’s try that,’” Willingham said. “It didn’t look that hard.”
As Willingham quickly learned firsthand, it was.
More than two decades later, Willingham is still getting back on the bull as a professional rider. The 38-year-old Summerville, Georgia, native is among the most talented in the sport, placing second in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals twice.
After an injury sidelined him for almost a year, Willingham is returning to action Saturday night in the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Knoxville Invitational. The competition starts at 7 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I’m very driven to be the best at what I do,” Willingham said. “You have to be able to cope with the ones who throw you off and use that to drive you the next time you get on that bull.”
Willingham grew up team roping at rodeos. He remembers the excitement that coincided with the big production made when the bull-riding competition was about to start. Kids were ushered away from the fence, and bulls were unleashed into the arena from stalls enclosed with steel bars while riders dressed like cowboys held on for dear life.
Willingham describes his first time bull riding as “a blur.” He can recall getting on the steer. He knows he got prematurely bucked off and fled the scene safely. Not much else is clear.
“I had this black-out stage,” he said. “I was like, ‘What in the world just happened?’”
When asked if that disorientation was a product of fear or adrenaline, Willingham said, “A little bit of everything.” There was nothing like it, and he was hooked.
There’s more to bull riding than just staying mounted. Riders must keep one hand in the air while the other holds a rope tied to the bull. Touching the bull or the ground with the free hand, or failing to reach the eight-second mark, results in a no-score ride.
Some luck is involved. Competitors randomly draw a bull, and they are scored from 1 to 50 based on style and the level of control they show over the animal.
There are some bulls, of course, that are more difficult to ride than others. Getting a tame one isn’t actually beneficial, as the bulls are judged on a 50-point scale, too. The easier the ride, the lower the score.
“You can’t ever try to outsmart a bull,” Willingham said. “You think you get one figured out and you get on him and he does something totally different than he’s ever done before.
“It’s different every time. You never know what to expect.”
Willingham quickly adapted to the unpredictable nature of the sport. In his first few years, he found himself regularly winning high school and amateur competitions. That early success earned him a scholarship to Western Texas College, where he competed for three years before joining the PBR in 2003.
Willingham has notched 14 90-plus performances and qualified for the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas 12 times.
For riders such as Willingham, bull riding is more than a hobby. It’s a career. Willingham rides pretty much every weekend he can during the season, which spans from January to November. He has made almost $1,333,800 in winnings, not including endorsements.
The prize for placing first in the World Finals is $1 million.
“I’ve never had to work — I can tell you that much,” Willingham said. “I’ve still never won that gold buckle. That’s what we’re all trying to get. It’s to say you’re the best in the whole world.”
Bull riding can be lucrative, but it can come at a price. The sport is considered to be among the most dangerous in the world, with injuries a virtually unavoidable part of the deal.
Deaths — at least in PBR-sponsored events — are relatively rare, though. Three bull riders have been killed while competing since the PBR’s inception in 1992.
Willingham’s most serious riding injury was a cracked skull, which he suffered in 2001 when a bull’s horn hit him in the temple. It required surgery and sidelined him for a year. It also changed him. Willingham said his personality was different for months, during which he was uncharacteristically shy and quiet.
His friends noticed.
“They finally got tired of me being different,” Willingham said. “They knew I wasn’t that person so, finally, they snapped me out of it. Ever since then, I’ve been back to normal.”
Willingham has also broken his neck, dislocated his hip, torn his groin and — most recently — he broke his leg.
That latest setback occurred last March in Kansas City after Willingham was bucked off a bull named Wileywood Blue. Willingham didn’t have a chance to escape, as Wileywood Blue spun around and stepped on him, snapping his left tibia and fibula and ending his season.
It was a crushing blow for Willingham, who was ranked No. 33 in the world at the time. He had planned to retire after that year, and he wanted to end his career by making it to his 13th World Finals. The top 35 qualify for the event.
“I just told myself, ‘I want to get better,’” Willingham said. “I’m going to come back, and I’m going to finish my career and end it in Las Vegas like I’m supposed to do.”
The beginning of that road back to Vegas begins in Knoxville. A top contender for the title, Willingham will be competing among 40 riders for $20,000.
Thompson-Boling Arena will be transformed into a rodeo — a process that will involve trucking in 750 tons of dirt and setting up steel totaling to the length of six football fields.
With the competition only a few hours away from his Summerville home, Willingham’s family and friends will be in attendance.
He concedes it’s not always the easiest thing for them to watch.
“I’m sure they all are scared at some points,” Willingham said. “Considering what I’ve been through, they’ve seen me go through the ups and downs — the injuries and the glory. It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster ride.”
