ELIZABETHTON — Greenback has a long and proud football history, with two state titles, five championship game appearances and 49 playoff victories.
That past success was little succor to the Cherokees watching as Unaka paraded around its home field after the Rangers claimed the first playoff victory in school history by defeating Greenback, 44-20.
While Ethan Edmiston praised the five seniors finishing their careers for their leadership and undying spirit, the Greenback coach had to hope that his large contingent of underclassmen took in the full bitterness of watching Unaka players and fans posing for pictures in front of the scoreboard while celebrating wildly.
Seven juniors were listed as starters on both the offensive and defensive units, with three seniors on defense and just two senior starters on offense.
The skill positions are well-covered by underclassmen, starting with a pair of capable quarterbacks in junior Caden Lawson and freshman Madden McNeil. Lawson was pressed into service at the beginning of the year, while McNeil took more snaps game-by-game as the season went on. Both showed talent and poise.
Juniors Kooper Williams and Connor James had strong play at wide receiver Friday night and all season. The running game is in solid hands with junior Landon Clifford and freshman Cody Lewis, along with injured junior Michael Payne.
The Cherokees are low in numbers up front. Of 14 current players listed with lineman numbers, two are seniors and eight are eighth or ninth-graders.
If Greenback can develop strength and depth on the line and maximize the potential of ifs corps of excellent skill players, the Cherokees won’t have to stand the sadness of watching another team celebrate an early-round playoff victory next year.
