OLIVER SPRINGS — Penalties, turnovers and a lack of execution plagued Greenback for the fourth consecutive game, and yet the Cherokees had a chance to make a bid for their first on-field win in the fourth quarter against Oliver Springs.
All Greenback had to do was get off the field on third-and-26 and give its offense an opportunity after a holding penalty seemingly stalled what was looking like a game-sealing drive.
Instead, Oliver Springs junior quarterback Zack Elliott tossed a perfect ball to junior tight end Ty Laymance in one-on-one coverage for a 34-yard touchdown, dashing any hopes Greenback had of a comeback. Before long, the final whistle sounded on a 21-7 defeat that ended the Cherokees’ six-game winning streak over their district rival.
“They made plays and we didn’t,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan told The Daily Times. “We just got outplayed. That’s the bottom line.”
Greenback (1-4, 1-1 Region 2-1A) was gifted good field position for a struggling offense, starting, on average, at its own 37-yard line on the seven possessions it had after a scoreless first quarter.
Three of those possessions featured penalties that forced the Cherokees to face second down with more than 10 yards to go or ended with turnovers. One resulted in a three-and-out and the other two non-scoring drives each came in the final minute of a half.
A Micah Franklin interception in the third quarter set up Oliver Springs (1-4, 1-0) in Greenback territory and, six plays later, Elliott scampered into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. Caden Lawson fumbled a would-be first down catch that preceded Elliott’s touchdown throw that put the Cherokees away.
“(Turnovers and penalties) are detrimental to every game, but when you are struggling on offense anyway, the biggest thing you can’t do is hurt yourself,” Ryan said. “We’re trying to find our identity, and when we’re changing what we do every week because we haven’t found that identity, it’s tough to get in the flow of the game.”
Greenback orchestrated its second touchdown drive of the season after falling behind 21-0, but an 11-play, 57-yard drive that took almost five minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter created a race against the clock that it could not win.
The ensuing onside kick was touched well before it traveled 10 yards and the Bobcats ran 5:30 off the clock before giving the ball back to the Cherokees needing two scores with 1:19 remaining.
Franklin made his first career start at quarterback after starting at running back for the first three games of the season. He completed 20 of his 28 passes for 115 yards while adding another 54 yards on the ground, including an 8-yard touchdown run.
Greenback averaged 3.8 yards per play (44 plays, 167 total yards) with Franklin under center.
“I know we have a lot of good athletes; we just have to find a way to get them the ball,” Franklin said. “We just have to continue to work on things each week and continue to get better as a team.”
More than half of the Cherokees’ roster is composed of freshmen and sophomores, but they refuse to use that as an excuse. The same problems have haunted them through the first five weeks of the season, and the playoff run the program has become accustomed to in recent years will be impossible until it is fixed.
Greenback’s next opportunity to iron out its issues comes in the form of another rivalry game in Week 6, this time against Lenoir City.
“We have to give it all we got,” Franklin said. “If anybody doesn’t want to play this game, then this isn’t the school to be at. The thing that Coach Ryan talks about is pride, and we have to have some.”
“The bottom line is we’re not a very good football team,” Ryan added. “We‘ve got potential, but what does potential mean? It doesn’t get you anywhere.
“People aren’t going to feel sorry for Greenback, so we’ll keep working hard and see what happens next week.”
