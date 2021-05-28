HOOVER, Alabama — The surging bats of sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck and junior catch Connor Pavolony made the bottom of Tennessee’s lineup fearsome in recent weeks while the struggles of sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert and senior left fielder Evan Russell left a lot to be desired in the meat of the order.
The latter duo seems to be turning it around by turning on meaty offerings and converting them big hits. Their resurgence has the Vols’ lineup stacking up with the more ballyhooed batting orders in the SEC as evidenced by No. 2-seed Tennessee’s 11-0 victory over No. 10 Alabama on Friday inside Hoover Metropolitan Complex to advance to the SEC tournament semifinals for the first time since 1995.
“This game is so confidence based,” Russell said. “You’ve seen earlier in the season when Drew Gilbert is firing on all cylinders, he’s a dangerous hitter. The hits and homers come in bunches, so once us two start to get going, the confidence is there in both of us. We ride the momentum very well.
“Having us at 4 and 5 starting the game off, having good ABs and good swings, it’s a really good spot for our lineup.”
Gilbert was in the midst of a 1-for-15 skid before hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth of the Vols’ 12-2 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday. Russell had logged one multi-hit game in the previous nine outings entering their fourth-round elimination bout with Alabama after recording five such performances in the previous 14 games.
Gilbert followed a 2-for-4 day against Mississippi State with the same line versus Alabama while Russell tied his season-high with three hits, including a two-run home run to left that gave Tennessee (44-15) a 9-0 lead in the fourth.
The duo combined for nearly half of the Vols’ 11-hit performance that also featured a two-run, second inning bomb from senior Luc Lipcius, a five-runs-on-five-hit third frame and back-to-back solo home runs from Liam Spence and Max Fergusona in the sixth.
Eight of the nine starters recorded at least one hit or walk.
“I think the lineups in our conference, I said it in the in-game interview, you typically don’t get any breathing room because of the nature of the league and the recruiting and things like that,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “We have the benefit of having one of those groups where you could flip the thing upside down or slide a guy anywhere, and he wouldn’t be out of place.
“I really feel like after Liam leads the game off, it’s nine guys that compete for each other. They certainly compete each pitch, and again, (I’m) blessed that we’ve got a lot of talent mixed in there, too.”
Blade Tidwell was the beneficiary of Tennessee’s latest offensive outburst as he continued his emergence as a burgeoning SEC ace, allowing zero runs on two hits while striking out five over six innings. The freshman right-hander has posted a 2.22 ERA over his last five starts.
The combination of Tidwell and a third consecutive game in which the Vols logged 10 or more hits culminated in another double-digit victory, matching the total the program had in all its other SEC tournament appearances combined.
Russell and Gilbert will be an integral part of staying hot at the dish when Tennessee faces No. 6 Florida at 1 p.m. (noon local) today.
“It’s important because they’re right in the meat of the order,” Vitello said. “We could position guys differently. We’ve done it before during the year, but I think there’s a comfort zone right now for some guys in the spot they’re in, and the important thing is not to overthink situations or where they’re at in the lineup and just go out there and play ball or be true to who they are, and they’ll be just fine.
“… The proper amount of effort level is key to both of those guys. For them to find that in the postseason or in the conference tournament when there is a heightened sense of intensity and all that other good stuff, it’s impressive, and it’s incredibly crucial for our group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.