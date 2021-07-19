HOOVER, Ala. — When it comes to quarterbacks, Dan Mullen’s resume speaks for itself.
Mullen helped Florida to two national titles in 2006 and 2008 as an offensive coordinator with Chris Leak and Tim Tebow at the position, then groomed Dak Prescott into a first round draft pick as the head coach at Mississippi State.
In 2020, quarterback Kyle Trask, who had served as a backup since 2016, shattered numerous Florida passing records and finished as a Heisman finalist under Mullen’s tutelage.
But what Trask didn’t have that Mullen’s past quarterbacks like Prescott and Tebow did was a true dual threat ability — an ability that attracted Mullen to redshirt junior Emory Jones when he flipped the former five-star prospect from Ohio State in his inaugural signing class at Florida in 2018.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Jones appeared in nine games for the Gators, throwing for 221 yards and two scores and rushing for 217 more yards and two touchdowns in Florida’s SEC East title run.
“We have a couple of quarterbacks that have experience,” Mullen said. “If you get into statistics and go look at Emory Jones’ statistics, he’s a guy that’s played a bunch of football. He’s not coming in as a guy that’s never played before. So I’m really excited about that.”
After backing up Trask the last two seasons, Jones is expected to take the reins as the starter and usher in a different offense than the one that made Florida one of the top offensive teams in the country last season, but unlike Trask, Jones won’t have the luxury of throwing to Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney who were both first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft after starring for the Gators the past few seasons.
“I don’t know what my bread and butter is because we’ve been all over the place with every different style of quarterback,” Mullen said. “If you go back, even being a coordinator...There’s been so many different variations.
“I think the key to it is, and one of the reasons we’ve been successful is, never try to take a square peg and put it into a round hole. It’s identifying what our guys do really well and build around the strengths of not just the quarterback but the offense as a whole.”
While Mullen’s offensive track record provides optimism despite key departures, it’s Florida’s defense that could be the biggest difference in the Gators’ success this season.
In 2020, the Florida defense, led by defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was its biggest liability, giving up more than 30 points per game.
The Gators defensive struggles were costly in losses to Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama and likely cost them a chance at a College Football Playoff berth.
Speculation abounded after Florida’s embarrassing 55-20 loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl that Mullen would part ways with Grantham, but instead continued to be supportive of his defensive coordinator who has served on his staff since 2017 at Mississippi State.
Mullen reiterated those feelings on Monday.
“If you look in different games, we were very, maybe, erratic defensively at different times,” Mullen said. “There’s some games we played really, really well defensively. There’s games where I thought we played well, but statistically maybe weren’t great.
“There’s other games, one or two early in the year, I certainly think the learning curve of missing a spring practice and time off and the speed of the game going to tackle live for the players and time off of not being able to do that, I think that showed early in the season and that improved as the year went on.”
