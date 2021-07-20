HOOVER, Ala. — The transfer portal gives and takes away. That’s the case for Tennessee, which saw a mass exodus after a tumultuous 2020 season that ended in the firing of head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Among the Vols’ 30 losses were linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who ended up at Alabama and running back Eric Gray and offensive lineman Wanya Morris, who both committed to Oklahoma.
Stopping the bleeding was one of the first jobs of Josh Heupel when he filled Tennessee’s head coaching vacancy in January.
He helped make up for some of those roster losses by way of the portal, adding eight players, including wide receiver JaVonta Payton from Mississippi State, quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton from Virginia Tech and Michigan, respectively, and defensive back Kamal Hadden from Auburn.
“Obviously our roster changed,” Heupel said. “By the time I got here in late January, there were a large number of kids in the transfer portal. At the same time, we’ve been able to add really quality individuals inside our program.
“Some of those kids we’ve had relationships with, whether it was a coach being at a previous school and knowing them every day or through myself or other staff members who had recruited them coming out of school.”
With all of the roster attrition, the Tennessee coaching staff added all eight players with the intention of immediate playing time, particularly on the offensive side with Payton, Hooker and Milton.
“A majority of those guys we really feel like are going to play meaningful snaps from the get-go,” Heupel said. “A couple of those guys will have to earn it, like they all will, but guys that are going to develop in our program.”
Kiffin, who served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-16 and in that game fell just short of becoming the first former Nick Saban assistant to best the boss.
There’s enough reason to believe Kiffin could be the coach to finally beat Saban when the two teams meet in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 2 with the return of quarterback Matt Corral, who amassed 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air for the Rebels a season ago.
But Kiffin isn’t concerned with that streak at the moment and he’s not using last season’s instant classic as a measuring stick for the two teams’ 2021 rendezvous.
“I don’t look at it at all about being the first assistant or whatever that stat is,” Kiffin said. “We were close, played really well on one side of the ball, but that doesn’t matter now. The year before, I think we lost 66-3 or something like that. So every year is different. Every year has new challenges.”
For Ole Miss to have a chance at beating Alabama or competing for a first-place finish in the SEC West, it will need to patch up a defense that did little to compliment its explosive offense last season.
The Rebels defense under coordinator D.J. Durkin relented nearly 40 points per game and finished as the worst unit in the SEC.
“I think we struggled in all areas of defense last year,” Kiffin said. “It was just challenging, whether it was injuries or other guys trying to learn a system and three-four and four-three. Also you’re playing all SEC games.
“Now you’re playing SEC offenses every week and it’s also a year of great offenses, really elite players. It was just very challenging.”
Outside of that key division matchup with Alabama, Kiffin returns to Knoxville for the first time as a head coach since spurning the Vols for USC in 2009 for a cross-division meeting on Oct. 16.
The league had a chance to experiment with the schedule in 2020 after deciding to go to a 10-game, conference-only schedule because of COVID.
Stoops’ Wildcats struggled in the new format, finishing 4-6 and the experience did not help to make him a proponent of the SEC joining other Power Five Conferences in expanding to nine conference games.
In fact, Stoops was frank when asked about his thoughts on the idea on Tuesday.
“I wondered if people watched last year,” Stoops said. “The league, there was quite a few people that struggled, if anybody took notice of that. So that’s how I feel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.