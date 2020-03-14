The Southeastern Conference has postponed all athletic activities, including competitions, practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15 due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus.
The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30.
That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.
Conference athletics programs were to cease practices, individual and team workouts at the end of the day Friday. Team meetings are to conclude no later than 5 p.m. on Monday.
SEC schools will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
The NCAA has canceled all of its spring championship events, but if the season resumes in time the possibility remains for SEC teams to compete for a conference title.
“I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who have poured their heart and soul into their training and now find themselves in a season of uncertainty,” Tennessee athletic director Philip Fulmer said in a university release. “There are many lingering questions related to academics, eligibility, training schedules, housing and various other internal operations for which we do not yet have answers.
“But I am focused on actively engaging in the dialogue that is to come as we work to support our young men and women — highlighting their physical, mental and emotional wellness — to help them move forward.”
